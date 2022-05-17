A slew of new dining and retail spots promised last fall opened this month, and a few planned offerings are expected to soon follow suit.
Dining
Downtown seafood eatery Shuck Me is now open at 311 N. Elm St. The restaurant features a bar and patio and menu offerings include fresh oysters, gumbo, fried fish baskets and po’boys. The Denton spot is the brand’s fifth, with established locations in Southlake, Fort Worth, Austin and Oklahoma. It’s open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Speaking of long-awaited downtown openings, Graffiti Pasta is serving up its namesake dishes in the former J&J’s Pizza spot at 118 W. Oak St. Complete with the Ol’ Dirty Basement below, the fast-casual pasta and cocktail bar features build-your-own-pasta bowls alongside signature dishes, craft cocktails and wine.
The legendary ODB will stick to its roots of offering live local music, along with comedy shows and other entertainment. Graffiti Pasta is open 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Wednesday and offers a late-night menu Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights until 2 a.m.
Also notable among recent openings is Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 1807 W. University Drive. The chain location, which opened April 22, offers sandwiches, quesadillas and bowls together with its made-to-order smoothies. It’s open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.
Just up the road in Sunset Center, a new doughnut spot is offering up sweet morning treats. Donutly, located at 611 Sunset St., Suite 103, opened its doors earlier this month. The family-owned shop offers classic glazed and frosted doughnuts as well as specialties like mashed potato doughnuts. Store hours are Tuesday through Sunday 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Sundays 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
In more good news for fans of Italian food, a new Italian market is coming to the former Legends Diner space at 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105. Di Abruzzo Italian Market will offer specialty food and wine alongside house-made pasta, bread and sausage. The market is aiming for a May 23 opening.
Retail and other openings
Carrollton-based Precision Hail and Collision is bringing its fourth location to Denton this summer. The body shop and collision repair brand will open at 110 S. Mayhill Road. Precision also has established locations in Lewisville and Bryan.
AutoZone’s new, bigger location opened last month at 1201 W. University Drive. Previously located at 511 W. University, the auto parts store more than doubled its footprint over its original 8,000-square-foot leased space, which currently remains vacant.
New signage in the retail strip at The Viridian student apartment complex suggests a boutique franchise is coming to the plaza. California-based ApricotLane Boutique is expected to occupy 500 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 100, near Avoca Coffee, though it does not yet have a certificate of occupancy, according to city permit records.