A flurry of retail and dining openings happened over the holiday season, with an old favorite making a big comeback, a popular coffee shop headed to the area and some new eateries bringing fresh concepts to Denton.
Dining
While the newest Dunkin’ location isn’t in Denton, it’s pretty close. A Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins drive-thru is coming to The Village at Cross Roads retail center in front of Walmart. Located at 11750 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 100, near Sports Clips, it’s just off U.S. 380. Dunkin’s other North Texas locations include Lewisville, Flower Mound and Frisco.
Next door at Suite 150, a new Firehouse Subs is also preparing for an opening. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Calling all seafood lovers: Submarine Crab is now open in the former Gobi Mongolian Grill space at 717 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 100. The Cajun seafood restaurant had its soft opening starting Jan. 1, offering 15% off boiled seafood, po’boys and fried baskets.
Elsewhere, new fine dining establishment Osteria il Muro is bringing a taste of Italy to the former Seven Mile Cafe building at 311 W. Congress St. Opened to the public Dec. 17, the restaurant offers regional Italian fare with handmade pastas, breads and salami. Dinner service is held Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made at osteriamuro.com.
Near Fry Street, a new eatery is serving up all-day breakfast with a side of the absurd. Flying Squirrel, open at 1216 W. Hickory St. in the former Pot Belly location, offers cocktails alongside late-night staples like chicken and waffles, grilled cheese and vegan pizza. You might see albino squirrel mascot Lucky if you stop by during the dining spot’s regular hours — it’s open until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Also open since last month is Avoca Coffee Roasters at 510 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 150. The Fort Worth coffee roaster was originally expected to open in summer but experienced delays. The coffee shop and drive-thru offers artisanal in-house micro roasts, signature drinks and pastries.
On University Drive, Tuk-Tuk Thai Kitchen has replaced Khao San Thai at 403 W. University Drive next to Starbucks. The concept promises a fresh take on classic Thai cuisine, with popular dishes including khao soi, green curry and tom yum.
In closings, military-themed Patriot Sandwich Co. shuttered in late November. Owned by veteran David Jordan, the shop at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203, benefited We Got Your Six, a charity founded by Jordan to help homeless veterans. Jordan said a lack of business at the location led to the closing.
In Krum, a new Domino’s opened earlier this month at 1109 E. McCart St. Owned by local Steve Palmer, it will offer delivery, carryout and carside delivery, and is currently hiring staff. Applications are available at jobs.dominos.com, and orders can be placed on Domino’s website or by calling the store at 940-482-1000.
Retail
For those in hunt of enchanted wares, The Storm Witch is now open at 507 S. Locust St. next to Susie’s Snack Shop. Alongside crystal-infused candles handcrafted by owner Anna Eckert, the shop offers bulk herbs, crystals, oils and other spiritual items.
In clothing, boutique Limoli’s opened at 208 E McKinney St., Suite 150, next to Ambro’s Tacos. The shop began as an e-boutique in 2019 and continues to offer online orders at limolis.com.
Across town, sports memorabilia store Rally House Denton will open Jan. 28 at 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 320, in Denton Crossing. The retail chain offers jerseys, hats and other team gear.
And in a new, bigger location, Denton County Hardware — formerly Day’s Hardware — is offering a larger selection of inventory including outdoor equipment and a soon-to-open garden center. The hardware store is just down the retail strip from its previous location, now occupying the former Tuesday Morning and Fish n’ Chirps Pet Center storefronts at 912 W. University Drive in Denton Center.
Entertainment
Free Play arcade is open for beta testing seven days a week at its new location in the former Abbey Inn building on the Square. The larger space features two full bars, a kitchen and more games than Free Play’s previous Denton location next to Hanabi Ramen.
Combining education and fun, Flour Power is whipping up hands-on cooking classes for kids at 314 E. Hickory St., Suite 113. Summer camp registration is now open, and the studio is planning a grand opening this spring. The location is one of 19 throughout the U.S., including another set to open in Frisco once the brand finds a location. The deal on the space on Hickory was brokered by Glen Farris of Verus Commercial.
Other openings
Behind the new Taco Bell at 3971 N. Loop 288 — which still does not appear to be open — more development is on the horizon. Signs announcing the building of Sherman Station and Express Car Wash have been up since at least December, with crews beginning work to build out the area.
Downtown, The Dapper Devil opened late last month at 405 S. Elm St., Suite 104. Owner Anthony Proa has over eight years’ experience cutting hair in Denton, including experience in serving clients with special needs, according to Dapper Devil’s website. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and takes walk-ins and appointments.