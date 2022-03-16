New coffee shops and a new downtown dining spot are bringing more options to Denton as the area looks to other openings and relocations this month.
Just opened on the Square is Taan Eatery, brought to market by the owners of Thai Square. Located at 209 W. Hickory St., Suite 101, the eatery will focus on small plates for a “twist on Asian dining.” The restaurant hosted a soft opening March 11. Menu items include Asian mussels, crusted puff curry, salmon ginger teriyaki and, for dessert, matcha cheesecake.
Also opened several weeks ago is the Dunkin’ at The Village at Cross Roads retail center just off U.S. 380, at 11750 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 100.
And next up in coffee news, Denton is getting yet another java spot. Dutch Bros Coffee is making its way to central Denton. The chain will come to 2038 W. University Drive between Goodwill and McAlister’s Deli, where a $176,000 buildout is underway.
Downtown, a new barbershop, The Dapper Devil, is catering to clients with special needs. Opened at 405 S. Elm St., Suite 104, the shop is owned by Anthony Proa, who was inspired to create a comfortable barbershop space for those on the spectrum by his two autistic sons.
In downtown Krum, a new event venue is bringing tunes, food and fun to the historic strip. 50 West, alongside “cousin” restaurant Smoke & Fire, has transformed a space just off the tracks into an outdoor event center wired for live events and, in the Quonset hut, space to seat 400.
We missed it, but The Filling Station med spa, boutique and salon is now in a new location. The business moved to 216 W. Mulberry St. in January, bringing on additional stylists and other staff. It was previously at 901 S. Elm St.
On Highway 380, Florida-based apartment builder ZOM Living has completed a 378-unit apartment community in the Savannah area. Rents start at $1,383 and amenities include a resort-style pool, co-working office space and fitness center.
In anniversaries, Denton Bicycle is celebrating over 50 years in business. Located at 1700 N. Elm St., owner Joe Holland sold the business’s first bike in the summer of 1971. To learn more, visit the retailer’s website.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.