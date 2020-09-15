The Potbelly Sandwich Shop near the University of North Texas on West Hickory Street has permanently closed. The shop opened in 2012 and was the chain’s only Denton location.
Popcorn Junction has also closed its Denton location. Started as Du Pop In, the specialty candy and popcorn store has moved to online sales at www.popcornjunction.com. The brick-and-mortar location in Cedar Hill was also closed.
A new vegan Tex-Mex spot opens for the first time Wednesday: Pepitas Vegan Cocina. Co-located at Milpa Kitchen & Cantina at 820 S. Interstate 35E, the new spot boasts an entirely vegan menu making classic items dairy-free such as queso and elotes.
Susie’s Snack Shop, a locally owned dog treat and supply business, has added a second location within Sprockets Bicycle Shop, 231 W. Hickory St. Treats like smoked chicken feet are now available at the new location from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Denton can expect a new Cajun seafood restaurant soon: The Catch is set to open next month at 1725 W. University Drive, the former home of Cesar’s Tacos. The restaurant will have such staples as fried alligator and fried pickles, as well as grilled and fried seafood.