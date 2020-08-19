Swine and Garden, the creative food truck parked at Armadillo Ale Works, has closed up shop for good. The food truck closed at the end of July, ending a streak of creative tacos, Cuban sandwiches and a full pickle menu.
Earlier in the pandemic, Zoës Kitchen closed as well, another food spot lost. The fast-casual chain’s location in Flower Mound is still open, though.
Another casualty for the Denton economy was the loss of Free Play Denton, announced at the end of July. The arcade and bar still has two other locations, and ownership said on social media they hope to open in a new location in Denton eventually.
There are some new businesses that are still opening despite the current challenges.
Mashup Market, a vegan grocery store, is open at 318 E. Oak St. The shop has an extensive product range of hard-to-find vegan items from imitation meats like bacony bits to vegan cheeses from Rebel Cheese in Austin. With opening during a pandemic, the store offers delivery and also has private shopping hours by appointment on Mondays.
There’s also a new vegan cheese company: Mindful Mortal Cheese. Made by hand and molded into skull shapes, the business delivers to Denton homes. Currently, they’re offering cheddar and mozzarella flavors for $8 each or two for $15.
Finally, coming soon is Pepitas — a new vegan Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurant by the ownership of Milpa Kitchen & Cantina. While no opening date is set, equipment just arrived this week, and an announcement of a grand opening is coming soon on the business’s social media channels.
One more locally owned bar has permanently closed: Crossroads Cocktails and Karaoke. The bar on University Drive was known for nightly karaoke and drag shows and was a venue for several other events. The spirit of the bar will continue on through Karaoke Cruiser, a new party bus venture that will have karaoke.