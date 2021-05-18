What's Open, What's Closed: Avoca Coffee, Italian cafe among new businesses headed to Denton this summer

This summer is bringing lots of bustle to downtown with businesses expanding and relocating and several new concepts making their way to Denton.
The Mug coffee trailer has partnered with the Chestnut Treehouse Tea Room & Bistro to open a stand inside the restaurant. The coffee bar, which opened last weekend, offers The Mug’s full coffee menu as well as grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items prepared by Chestnut Tree. The station will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., opening before the bistro. The Mug’s drive-thru location — in front of Metzler’s Food & Beverage on University drive — remains open as usual.
Speaking of existing Denton businesses expanding to downtown, Soma Massage Therapy is moving from its Malone Street location to a bigger space at 531 N. Elm St. The roughly 2,000-square-foot space will feature seven treatment rooms to the former location’s four and a large lobby. Soma closed Monday to prepare for the move. There will be an open house Thursday from 5-8 p.m., and pending a final city inspection, the studio plans to open for business Friday.
Twisted Bodies fitness studio also plans to relocate when its current lease is up in the fall, from its 5,000-square-foot studio at 709 S. Elm St. to a 2,400-square-foot space at 1706 N. Elm St. COVID-19 has hit the business hard, and increasing rent prompted Twisted to relocate, though it will offer the same classes and amenities in the new space, co-owner Khristen Pahler said. The owners expect the new location to open around August.
And for those on the south side looking to decompress, Relax Spa opened in Teasley Town Square early last month. The massage parlor, at 1776 Teasley Lane, Suite 104, moved into the roughly 1,500-square-foot space in early April after a remodel. The business is open Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At Golden Triangle Mall, shoppers can look forward to a new retailer coming to the north side of the former Sears space. Flooring and tile outlet Floor & Decor will inhabit about 75,000 square feet next to Conn’s HomePlus, and while a solid opening date has not been set, the store is expected to open around October.
In other new business news, Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences is relocating from Leander to the Denton Square this month. The store will open in the former Green Botica space at 221 W. Hickory St. and sell new books, candles, Austin-roasted coffee and gift items. Owners Diane and Joe Mayes, who recently moved back to the Denton area, plan to have a soft opening at the end of May.
Also coming to the Denton Square is Italian bistro and cafe Two Gentlemen of Verona. Owned by father-and-son team Maurizio and Renato Pozzi, who hail from Verona, the cafe will offer authentic Italian pastries including Sacher torte as well as croissants, chocolate bonbons and, of course, coffee. The bistro is located at 120 W. Oak St. The Pozzis hope to open as early as six weeks from now or by the end of the summer.
Another addition to central Denton is The Brownlow House, a historic Victorian home Denton couple Whitney and Cuong Mai restored to operate as a bed-and-breakfast and event venue. Located at 815 N. Locust St., the Brownlow House offers four bedrooms including a bridal and groom suite, private bathrooms and flexible event bookings. The B&B is expected to open Aug. 1.
Also coming to Denton is L-Evated Chiropractic, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 27 from 4-4:30 p.m. The chiropractic office is located at 625 Dallas Drive, Suite 150.
A new appointment-only tattoo studio, Quill Arcana, opened at 1010 N. Elm St., Suite 104, in early May. The three-person studio does custom work, specializing in color and realism. Appointments can be made via the artists’ Instagram accounts at @Chai.Sun.Lee, @RobertLuckyArt or @ShilohIvyRose.
At Rayzor Ranch, Chick-fil-A reopened in late April after a two-month remodel to serve more customers with a double drive-thru. The location at 2410 W. University Drive features an updated kitchen as well as more outdoor amenities including more canopies, heaters and lighting.
Also reopening soon is Denton’s Alamo Drafthouse, which is expected to return in July after a monthslong pandemic closure. The cinema closed in March 2020 and tried to open again in August before shuttering as part of consolidation efforts in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The theater will open with COVID-19 protocols including masks and a new filtration system.
And Les Muses Vintage, formerly at 209 W. Hickory St., reopened in a bigger location after a three-month closure of its own. The vintage clothing shop is now in a 3,000-square-foot space at 121 N. Elm St., where it offers an expanded selection, including a new designer section that features new and vintage pieces from designers such as Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, co-owner Dawn Gaston said.
In good news for coffee lovers, Fort Worth-based Avoca Coffee Roasters is coming to Denton in the form of a 2,711-square-foot storefront at 510 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 150. The space is part of a mixed-use retail development in The Viridian student apartment complex and will feature a drive-thru. Owner Craig Morgan said he hopes to open in late June.
In departures, Mi Casita‘s drive-thru location on West University Drive shuttered permanently in early May. The Mexican restaurant’s primary location at 110 N. Carroll Blvd., which offers dine-in and to-go service, will remain open normal hours, co-owner Lilly Kohandani confirmed Tuesday.
And downtown eatery Drunchies Tacos, located at 1115 W. Hickory St., Suite 113, appears to have closed its doors quietly in early May. Downtowners in the Denton subreddit group noticed a closed sign on the door May 12, and although no updates have been posted to Drunchies’ social media accounts, the restaurant’s number has been disconnected.