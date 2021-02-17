With another winter storm front bringing more snow and ice to North Texas overnight and power outages continuing throughout the region, many stores and restaurants in Denton County are closing or modifying hours. Here’s what we know about what’s open and what’s closed across the area:
This list will continue to be updated.
Grocery stores and supercenters
Albertson’s — Albertson’s is open intermittently as they have power and a stock of essential items, a team member said Wednesday morning. The store is shutting their doors when they lose power, which has been every hour, but they are letting customers in when the lights are on. The store has staple items like milk and bread available, but their deli is closed, the team member said.
Kroger — The Kroger on University Drive is still trying to determine if they will open today based on staffing levels, a member of management said Wednesday morning. The store does have power but it is rolling; the manager declined to comment on stock levels. At Loop 288, the store was hoping to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but was uncertain if they would be able to because of the blackouts. When a blackout does occur, the store has to shut down, a staff member said.
Natural Grocers — Natural Grocers on University Drive will open at 10 a.m. rather than its usual opening time of 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to an update posted on the store’s website Tuesday.
Super Target — Target is open regular hours Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., but the store has no bread, eggs, milk, gloves or firelogs, since the store was unable to receive a delivery Tuesday and is not expecting one Wednesday, a guest services team member said Wednesday morning.
Walmart — All three Walmarts in Denton — on University Drive, South Loop 288, as well as the Neighborhood Market on Teasley — are closed amid the winter weather, according to the interactive map on the store’s website. The Crossroads location is open and in Lewisville, the store at 751 W Main St. remains open. The Flower Mound location is open, as is the Hickory Creek location. Pharmacies are also closed at locations down for weather. The Sam’s Club on University Drive is open according to the online map, but calls to the store go unanswered. More than 600 Walmart & Sam’s Clubs nationwide were closed as of Tuesday morning as harsh winter weather causes dangerous conditions across the country.
Winco — Winco Foods is currently closed and does not know when they will open because they do not have power and need gas for their generator, a store employee said early Wednesday morning.
Hardware/sporting goods stores
Lowe's — Lowe’s opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and plans to remain open for regular hours today as long as the store has power, a customer service associate said Wednesday morning.
Gasoline
RaceTrac — The RaceTrac at 2834 W. University Dr. Is open to the public when the location has power, but although they have gas, the blackouts aren’t giving staff enough time to restart the pumps for use, manager Tasha Tucker said late Wednesday morning.
“I have gas, it’s just the power outage makes my pumps go down and if it keeps doing that and I keep resetting them and pumping them it’s going to blow my pump, so I had to stop,” Tucker said.
The store has some milk, snacks and hot, ready-made foods, but is out of bread and does not sell eggs or other perishables, Tucker said.
The location at 3600 E University Dr. has some gasoline and is open intermittently Wednesday amid rolling blackouts, manager Derrick Johnson said.
“We have some gas but not a ton — it won’t last us all that long,” Johnson said.
The location is unsure when they will receive more gasoline, but it is open when it has power, which is for about an hour-on-hour-off cycle, Johnson said.
Quik Trip — Though the Quik Trip at 3701 S Interstate 35 E is open 24 hours, the store is out of gasoline and associates do not know when they will receive more, manager Bryan Bart said Wednesday morning.
“We haven’t gotten a truck since the weekend and they’re not running right now,” Bart said. “I’m guessing we might get more closer to Friday and Saturday.”
The University Drive location is open as long as the store has power and has 20,000 gallons of gas, the store manager said late Wednesday morning.
Pharmacies
CVS — The CVS at 3200 Teasley Lane is the only location in Denton currently open and will be open 24 hours, though they have low inventory, store manager Austin Gonzalez said Wednesday morning. The store has no milk, eggs, bread, cheese, flashlights, D batteries or propane, and most frozen food items are also gone, Gonzalez said. The store does have 12 ounce water bottles and prepackaged snack food items. There is no word yet on when the other CVS locations will open, Gonzalez said.
Drug Emporium — Drug Emporium is open today but will close temporarily if the store loses power, according to a post on the pharmacy's Facebook page. They are only accepting cash and their pharmacy and restrooms are closed.
Walgreens — Although the Walgreens at 1700 S Loop 288 and Teasley Lane closed due to prolonged power outages, the University location is currently open and will remain open so long as they have power, a manager said Wednesday morning. The store has had about three hours of consistent electricity when they spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle around 8 a.m.