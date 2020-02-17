Denton has a new sandwich shop: Patriot Sandwich Company at 1507 S. Loop 288, suite 203. The shop is covered in military decor and will host a grand opening ceremony Friday, Feb. 28 at noon. But, it is open now: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
By next week, we'll also have a new bar: Herf's Denton County Taphouse. The new spot is waiting to get a certificate of occupancy, and is in one of the new retail spots adjoined to WinCo Foods, 2655 W. University Dr. Once open, there will be an extensive beer and wine menu and be the first bar concept at either side of Rayzor Ranch.
The new breakfast and lunch spot North Point Cafe is also officially open in the former home of Luigi's, 2000 W. University Dr. The cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends.
Willie's Fantastic Sales has closed up shop at 2310 W. Oak St., after serving as Willie Hudspeth's home base for several years. The second-hand store was known for having random goods posted outside, from refrigerators to tricycles.
The mural on the side of the building will continue on, though. Artist Dan Black is set to repaint it at the railroad underpass at Robertson St. and Bell Ave.
Dave's Foreign Car Service also shut up shop at the end of January. Owner Robert Watkins penned an email telling customers that profits had dropped and so had the property's condition, and he didn't want to change rates.