Layne's Chicken interior
Layne’s Chicken Fingers in Denton is open already but plans on having a grand opening in late January.

Casual brunch spot Flying Squirrel announced early last month that the restaurant would close following the death of owner and founder Adam Hasley. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St. and known for its albino squirrel mascot, Lucky, the restaurant hosted an art market the day before the Nov. 3 announcement about the closure.

Sprockets Bicycle Shop, located at 231 W. Hickory St., also permanently closed Dec. 17. The bike sale and repair shop announced on its Facebook page in October that it would close after 11 years in business.

