Casual brunch spot Flying Squirrel announced early last month that the restaurant would close following the death of owner and founder Adam Hasley. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St. and known for its albino squirrel mascot, Lucky, the restaurant hosted an art market the day before the Nov. 3 announcement about the closure.
Sprockets Bicycle Shop, located at 231 W. Hickory St., also permanently closed Dec. 17. The bike sale and repair shop announced on its Facebook page in October that it would close after 11 years in business.
Lone Spur Caféshuttered earlier this month and laid off its staff after what an employee says was a series of payroll and food safety issues that signaled the business was in trouble. The Arizona-based restaurant opened in the former Corner Bakery Café spot near Golden Triangle Mall over the summer.
Also among local businesses to quietly close earlier this month is Links Construction. Former employees said the company laid off its staff and closed the construction company Dec. 2, keeping on a skeleton crew to complete outstanding bonded projects.
Now open near the University of North Texas at 1200 W Hickory St. is Layne’s Chicken Fingers. The popular East-Central Texas chain, which got its start in the 1990s when it opened its first location near Texas A&M University, offers dine-in and takeout during its soft opening and is planning a grand opening, complete with specials, in late January.
Thrift for Good, a retail thrift store that donates 25% of its proceeds to nonprofit organizations, opened its Denton location in the former Al’s Furniture space at 1131 E. McKinney St. earlier this month. Launched in October 2020, Thrift for Good also has a location in Hurst.
Now open at 525 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 210, is Morrison’s Heating & Air. The family-owned, full-service HVAC company recently relocated from its original location at 706 S. Locust St.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.