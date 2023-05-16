Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill reopened with a new menu and kitchen space this month. The popular downtown eatery closed last fall to undergo interior renovations, which took longer than anticipated, ownership shared on social media. Wild Cactus is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.
Mexican cuisine enthusiasts have a new spot to explore. El Cevichito is now open at 420 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 102. The restaurant offers traditional Mexican cuisine, seafood and cocktails and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Build-to-order salad kitchen chain Salata has opened its newest location in South Denton. The eatery, at 1931 S. Loop 288, Suite C130, hosted its grand opening May 11 and donated 15% of the day’s proceeds to faith-based nonprofit Refuge for Women of North Texas. Alongside customizable salads, Salata offers wraps, soup, organic tea and lemonade. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The location is Denton’s second, with another at 1200 W. Hickory St.
Local small-batch brewery Toasty Bros. is moving into a space on East Prairie Street at the corner of West Hickory Street and Bell Avenue. The owners are currently cleaning up the space and planning to create an outdoor seating space. The brewery and taproom hopes to open in September, ownership shared on Facebook.
Patriot Sandwich Company has again closed its shop at 1507 S. Loop 288. The military-themed sandwich shop opened in 2020 and has teetered on the brink of closing since the pandemic, despite donations from the community. Owner David Jordan does not currently have plans to reopen elsewhere, he told the Denton Record-Chronicle last week.
Auntie Anne's pretzel stand in Golden Triangle Mall has closed, and ownership is working on installing an undisclosed operator in its space, mall manager Aaron Ball confirmed Tuesday. The pretzel stand offered fresh-baked pretzels and flavored lemonades. Auntie Anne's has nearby locations at the Garden Park Shopping Center in Lewisville, Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth and Grapevine Mills.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.