20211202_drc_news_WildCactus_08.JPG
Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill has reopened after an interior remodel that added a kitchen to the space. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill reopened with a new menu and kitchen space this month. The popular downtown eatery closed last fall to undergo interior renovations, which took longer than anticipated, ownership shared on social media. Wild Cactus is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Mexican cuisine enthusiasts have a new spot to explore. El Cevichito is now open at 420 S. Carroll Blvd., Suite 102. The restaurant offers traditional Mexican cuisine, seafood and cocktails and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

