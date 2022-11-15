El Taco H, a new downtown restaurant inspired by Mexico City flavors, is now open at 213 E Hickory St. The 7,000-square-foot eatery, complete with patio, offers dishes dreamed up after the owners’ trips to Mexico including $3 tacos, signature cocktails and aguas frescas. El Taco H is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
If you’ve got a craving for tamales, food truck Las Tamaleras opened earlier this month. The bright pink truck offers traditional handmade tamales and authentic Mexican food and is accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving through Friday. To find where the truck will be each week, visit their Facebook page.
Also in foodie news, Chicago-style hot dog and sandwich eatery Portillo’s is planning to bring a location to Rayzor Ranch as part of its North Texas expansion, the Cross Timbers Gazette reported. The restaurant has proposed a 7,700-square-foot restaurant between Cheddars and In-N-Out, though no approval or construction timelines have been released, according to the Gazette.
Cheese & Salsa food truck is now open and offering up chef-crafted dishes. Yucatán delicacies marquesitas, fabiolita beans and signature salsa top the menu. The truck is at Steve's Wine Bar every Saturday. To find out its planned stops, visit Cheese & Salsa's Facebook.
In closures, Denton Skate Supply announced this week they would close after nearly 10 years in business. The family-owned shop, which opened at 301 N. Locust St. in 2013, will close Dec. 23 following the building owner's decision not to renew their lease.
Also shuttering this year is Red's Yard. Ownership announced the outdoor entertainment venue and eatery at 410 N. Bell Ave. will only remain open on weekends until its lease ends this year, when the owners plan to retire.
Headed to the salon scene is Curl Love Studio, a curl-focused salon at 813 North Locust St., Suite 101. The salon will service all curl patterns and offer “clean” beauty products. An opening date has not been set yet, according to the studio’s Instagram.
In the market for new wheels? Enterprise Car Sales opened a new dealership at 5150 South Interstate 35 in Corinth last month. Customers can shop inventory, schedule a test drive, apply for financing and more on the dealership’s website.
If you’re feeling under the weather, Texas Health has brought its Breeze Urgent Care model to a new Denton location at 4600 Teasley Lane. The clinic is one of 19 opened in Texas since 2020 and prioritizes 30-minute-or-less visits and offers on-site prescription pickup. Breeze locations are open 365 days of the year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and patients can walk in or reserve a time online.
