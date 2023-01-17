Namaste Denton
Buy Now

Indian restaurant and bar Namaste Denton is now open in the courtyard at 222 W. Hickory St., Suite 103, just off the Square.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

A few new businesses came to Denton’s dining and health scenes in the last month,and two restaurants are shutting their doors for good.

Crazy 8’s Sports Bar & Grill, located in the former Sweetwater Grill & Tavern spot at 115 S. Elm St., quietly closed its doors in early December. The Denton location opened in August and was the second location of a Mineral Wells business.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you