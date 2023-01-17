A few new businesses came to Denton’s dining and health scenes in the last month,and two restaurants are shutting their doors for good.
Crazy 8’s Sports Bar & Grill, located in the former Sweetwater Grill & Tavern spot at 115 S. Elm St., quietly closed its doors in early December. The Denton location opened in August and was the second location of a Mineral Wells business.
Also in closings, Kolache Haven is shutting its doors at the end of the month. The bakery, at 301 N. Interstate 35E next to Candy Haven, is known for its signature fruit and meat kolaches, handcrafted doughnuts and pastries, and breakfast tacos and burritos. Kolache Haven’s owner is retiring and the bakery will close permanently Jan. 31, according to a text the business sent to customers.
Indian kitchen and bar Namaste Denton opened last month at 222 W. Hickory St., Suite 103. The restaurant is open with a limited menu for its soft launch, according to its website, with popular dishes including garlic butter naan, paneer tikka masala, butter curry and butter chicken. Namaste is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
Also new to Denton is Duino Coffeehouse, open in the former Sons Coffee shop at 1431 E. McKinney St., Suite 150. Duino started in McKinney and opened its Denton location in early December. The caprese panino, iced Nutella latte and signature waffles are just a few items topping the menu at the new shop. The coffeehouse is open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Just opened downtown is Next Level Sound Therapy at 215 W. Hickory St., Suite B108. The cellular exercise and detoxification center offers pulsed electromagnetic field therapy and vibroacoustic therapy, which deliver specific sound frequencies and vibrations to the body to support healing, according to its website.
