Mexico City-style taqueria El Taco H is now open on East Hickory Street in Denton. 

El Taco H, a new downtown restaurant inspired by Mexico City flavors, is now open at 213 E. Hickory St. The 7,000-square-foot eatery, complete with patio, offers dishes dreamed up after the owners’ trips to Mexico including $3 tacos, signature cocktails and aguas frescas. El Taco H is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’ve got a craving for tamales, food truck Las Tamaleras opened earlier this month. The bright pink truck offers traditional handmade tamales and authentic Mexican food and is accepting pre-orders for Thanksgiving through Friday. To find where the truck will be each week, visit their Facebook page.

