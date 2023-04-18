Fat Down BBQ

Fat Down BBQ is expected to open soon at 1123 Fort Worth Drive.

 Courtesy photo

Calling all barbecue lovers: A new BBQ joint, Fat Down, is coming to 1123 Fort Worth Drive. Topping the menu will be favorites like brisket and pulled pork, mac and cheese, and jalapeno creamed corn. An opening date hasn’t been announced, but updates are being shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Popular Fort Worth-based chain Saltgrass Steak House is opening a Denton location in the former Johnny Carino’s at 1516 Centre Place Drive (most recently the site of the short-lived La Casa De La Abuela). Known for offering classic American flavors like chicken-fried steak, seafood and fresh-made breads, soups and desserts, Saltgrass’ Denton location is expected to open this summer.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

