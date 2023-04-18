Calling all barbecue lovers: A new BBQ joint, Fat Down, is coming to 1123 Fort Worth Drive. Topping the menu will be favorites like brisket and pulled pork, mac and cheese, and jalapeno creamed corn. An opening date hasn’t been announced, but updates are being shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Popular Fort Worth-based chain Saltgrass Steak House is opening a Denton location in the former Johnny Carino’s at 1516 Centre Place Drive (most recently the site of the short-lived La Casa De La Abuela). Known for offering classic American flavors like chicken-fried steak, seafood and fresh-made breads, soups and desserts, Saltgrass’ Denton location is expected to open this summer.
Also in openings, Man O’ War Imports wine and tasting spot is opening at 109 E. Oak St., Suite 1100. The winery, importer and distributor offers artisanal and boutique wines from low-yield, sustainable vineyards, according to its website. The winery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m., and tastings can be scheduled online.
Another Starbucks is headed to University Drive, this one planned for 1445 West University next to Brakes Plus. The chain also has nearby locations in Rayzor Ranch, across from Schlotzsky's, inside the Kroger at 500 West University Drive and in the Blagg-Huey Library at Texas Woman’s University.
Jus’ a Cup, the first coffee house to open in Sanger, closed its doors March 10. Army veteran Kalita McKinney brought the shop to 308 Bolivar St. in 2020 after noticing the city didn’t have a dedicated java spot. A reason for the closure wasn’t publicly shared.
Howling Mutt also closed its doors recently, hosting its last show April 8 and shuttering April 16. The brewpub’s ownership said it would “move in a different direction” than Denton and advised fans to stay tuned for an announcement about the Mutt’s location. The pub was located at 205 N. Cedar St.
Veteran-owned and -themed sandwich shop Patriot Sandwich Co. may shutter again soon, owner David Jordan announced last week. The shop closed early last year but reopened after a $45,000 donation from a Dallas-area resident. Despite the cash infusion and attempts to bring in more customers by offering dinner service, the restaurant isn’t making enough to keep going, which Jordan attributes largely to Patriot’s location at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203. The shop remains open for the time being after receiving just over $1,600 from an online fundraiser but is still in danger of imminent closing, according to Jordan.
A new Salad & Go is now open at 1102 W. Main St. in Lewisville. The fast-food salad concept, which also offers wraps, breakfast burritos and drinks, has nearby locations in Cross Roads, Little Elm and Prosper. The Lewisville Salad & Go is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
Costco Wholesale is opening a new store in Prosper at the corner of FM 1385 and U.S. Highway 380. The store, which will bring jobs and new revenue to the town, is expected to break ground this fall, with construction slated to start in March. Costco Wholesale Corp. also has stores in Frisco, Lewisville and Southlake.
