National chains are looking to open new Denton locations in the coming months, while a Fry Street eatery is celebrating its revamp.
Hookah and cocktail bar Vyb Lounge will open at 104 W. McKinney St. by mid-October, ownership confirmed Tuesday. The menu will include signature cocktails, novel health teas and tea cocktails, burgers, flatbreads, steak, fries and calamari. The lounge will also include a dance floor.
Fry Street-area eatery Flying Squirrel has reopened after a nearly four-month closure. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St., the restaurant opened Aug. 31 with new management, a new menu and counter service. Flying Squirrel is open Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
National chain Crumbl Cookie will soon bring a Denton location to the former Plato’s Closet space at 1718 S. Loop 288, Suite 150. The bakery offers rotating weekly menus of signature and classic cookies. The renovation is expected to be complete by November, according to planning documents filed with the state. Crumbl also reports a second location coming to Rayzor Ranch next year, though the exact location is unclear.
Domino’s Pizza is opening a location in the former DDS Dentures space at 2317 W. University Drive, Suite 171, according to permit applications filed with the city of Denton. An opening date has not yet been released by the pizzeria.
Karate studio Premier Martial Arts will open at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 202, after a renovation of the space, expected to wrap up in December, is complete.
The Joint Chiropractic is now open at 2520 W. University Drive, Suite 1154. The walk-in clinic is offering a free consultation, exam and adjustment for a limited time following the opening.
At 1125 E. University Drive, Suite 102, Olive’s Massage is open. The studio, which offers body, foot and lomilomi massages, is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and until 7 p.m. Sundays.
Boost Chiropractic is opening Oct. 3 in Cross Roads, at 8800 U.S. Highway 380, Suite 800. The clinic, which will takes walk-ins and appointments, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Fridays, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
