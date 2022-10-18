Now open in the Epoch on Eagle shopping complex at 1611 W. Eagle Drive, Suite 109, is toasted sub spot Cheba Hut. The franchise celebrates “munchies” counterculture with signature sandwiches, a variety of Rice Krispies treats and salads. Cheba Hut opened Monday and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily but stays open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Just a few doors down at Suite 113 is Froth Coffee Bar, which touts its “food as art” philosophy. The new coffee shop offers fresh baked goods, made-to-order menu items such as burritos and flatbreads as well as grab-and-go staples. Patrons also can find rotating ice cream flavors and beer and wine at the shop, which is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, with varied weekend hours.
Now open at 100 Country Club Road, Suite 101, in Argyle is butcher shop Z Bar Cattle Co. The shop, which is Z Bar’s second location, offers natural, non-hormone-treated meat from the family-owned Z Bar ranch in Sunset. The Argyle and Keller shop locations are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
We missed it, but Italian gelato and pastry spot Two Gentlemen of Verona opened off the Square in August. Located at 120 W. Oak St., the cafe offers Italian-style coffee, croissants, tiramisu and other dessert specialties. Two Gentlemen is owned by Italian natives and father-and-son team Maurizio and Renato Pozzi, who have been planning to bring the concept to downtown Denton for over a year.
Coming to 1200 W. Hickory St. is Layne’s Chicken Fingers. The location will be one of several North Texas spots recently opened by the College Station-based franchise, which is planning 30 new locations throughout the region in the next four years. An opening date for the Denton location has not been announced.
Headed to Denton next year is LongHorn Steakhouse. Construction will begin in March at the corner of Interstate 35E and Buc–ee’s Boulevard, and the restaurant is expected to be complete in September 2023, according to planning documents filed with the state. The site has been in the works since 2019.
A new Frios Gourmet Pops mobile location is headed to Aubrey. Brought by franchisees Manuel and Desiree Cordova, the "sweet ride" can be booked for celebrations and will serve customers in Celina, Melissa, Rockwall and beyond.
Opening Oct. 30 at 106 W. Congress St. is yoga studio and instructor training school Yoga Project. The school will offer virtual yoga classes, private lessons and online and hybrid instructor certification.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.