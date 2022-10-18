Layne’s Chicken Fingers
College Station-based chicken finger spot Layne's is headed to Denton near the University of North Texas campus. 

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

Now open in the Epoch on Eagle shopping complex at 1611 W. Eagle Drive, Suite 109, is toasted sub spot Cheba Hut. The franchise celebrates “munchies” counterculture with signature sandwiches, a variety of Rice Krispies treats and salads. Cheba Hut opened Monday and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily but stays open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Just a few doors down at Suite 113 is Froth Coffee Bar, which touts its “food as art” philosophy. The new coffee shop offers fresh baked goods, made-to-order menu items such as burritos and flatbreads as well as grab-and-go staples. Patrons also can find rotating ice cream flavors and beer and wine at the shop, which is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, with varied weekend hours. 

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

