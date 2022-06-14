Recent openings are offering Denton residents more food and gaming options this summer, while a few closures have left vacancies on the dining front.
Dining & nightlife
A new downtown spot for is now open for casual gamers and enthusiasts alike. D20 Tavern, opened by Mark and Melissa Michnevitz, offers local beers on tap and more than 200 board games for visitors to choose from. Wine, gluten-free beer and nonalcoholic drinks are also available. D20 is open at 112 W. Oak St. from 2-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Thursday 2 p.m.-midnight, noon-midnight Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
Near Golden Triangle Mall, Lone Spur Cafe is now open. The breakfast and lunch spot at 2217 S. Interstate 35E offers "cowboy-inspired" meals and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pei Wei has permanently closed its Denton location at 1931 S. Loop 288. The Asian fusion chain informed loyalty customers via email last month. The next closest location is in Highland Village.
Speaking of closures, staff announced Monday that Fry Street diner Flying Squirrel would “close indefinitely.” Located at 1216 W. Hickory St., the restaurant served all-day breakfast, along with lunch and dinner options and late-night drinks. A social media post cited rising food costs and slow foot traffic as reasons for the closure.
In openings, B-Mac's Snow Cones is offering up sweet treats at 1117 E. McKinney St. Funnel cakes and mangonadas also top the menu. For hours and daily specials, visit B-Macs on Instagram at @bmacssnow.
Recently opened in Rayzor Ranch Marketplace is Hanasato Japanese Cuisine, at 2500 W University, Suite 1330. Menu offerings include udon, sushi and sashimi and curry rice. The restaurant is open for its soft launch Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Retail & other openings
Downtown boutique Third & Sage is now open at 728 N. Elm St. Brought to market by mother-daughter team Denise and Gabby Bennett, the shop offers regular and plus-size women’s clothing, jewelry and gifts. Third & Sage is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trhage Wellness of Denton also recently opened, at 1119 Collier St. The center offers cryotherapy, compression therapy and infrared sauna therapy, and carries retail products including CBD and Delta-8. Trhage is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
For those looking for some help with yardwork this summer, GreenPal is aiming to make the search a little easier. The “Uber-like” lawn service app, which launched in Denton last month, allows vendors to bid on lawn jobs and provides a contactless option for mowing services.