New Ulta Rayzor Ranch
Buy Now

Equipment and vehicles sit at a construction site for a future Ulta location at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace on Monday. No estimated opening date has been released. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

New retail and food spots are headed to — or have arrived in — Denton, while a longtime butcher shop has closed its doors.

A second Ulta location for Denton is under construction at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace. An estimated opening timeline for the 10,000-square-foot space has not been released, though the location is not expected to open for some time given construction delays, according to property management group Fidelity.

Hats and market bags
Buy Now

Hand-painted hats and market bags are among the most popular items at the new M&B Tiny Shop.
Salted Sanctuary Soap
Buy Now

Salted Sanctuary Soap's storefront has reopened at 525 N. Elm St.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!