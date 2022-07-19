New retail and food spots are headed to — or have arrived in — Denton, while a longtime butcher shop has closed its doors.
A second Ulta location for Denton is under construction at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace. An estimated opening timeline for the 10,000-square-foot space has not been released, though the location is not expected to open for some time given construction delays, according to property management group Fidelity.
Also new to Denton is M&B Tiny Shop, which hosted its soft opening last weekend. The storefront at 208 E. McKinney St., Suite 150, attached to Ambro's Tacos y Más, offers artisan-made Mexican and Guatemalan apparel.
Holy Pupusas is now open at 1003 Dallas Drive — the pink building with the American flag roof that formerly housed Rocky Haire's law office and On the Cuff embroidery shop. Menu favorites include panes con pollo and carne guisada. The eatery is open 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.
In other local Latin offerings, Don Matute opened last month at 404 W. Sherman Drive. Serving up tacos, gorditas, tamales and other Mexican staples, the restaurant is open Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
And at 2307 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 6, Everafter Sweets & More specializes in Puerto Rican and Cuban pastries. Cuban sandwiches, quesitos, traditional Puerto Rican bread and ice cream, and birthday and wedding cakes are just a few of the menu offerings. The bakery is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Downtown, Salted Sanctuary Soap has reopened its brick-and-mortar location at 525 N. Elm St. The shop, which expanded to the location in 2018 and moved to Vintage Bleu Home in 2019, celebrated a soft opening in its original space last month.
Also new to Elm Street at 901 S. Elm is Mallouf Hat Co. Launched by local real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf and her husband, John, the shop offers men’s, women’s and unisex hats in a variety of styles and is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this week.
Cain’s Meat & Produceclosed June 27 after four years. The shop at 2736 N. Elm St. was formerly Dan’s Meat & Produce for more than 30 years before being bought by longtime customer Doyle Cain in 2018.
