Yellow Dog Gallery
Local artist John Bramblitt is bringing his nationally recognized paintings to a new downtown gallery and bar, Yellow Dog, at 219 E. Hickory St.

 Courtesy photo/Louis Gaudet

A new Brakes Plus is coming to 1205 W. University Drive. The auto repair shop will offer oil changes, brake services and other auto repairs. An opening date has not been released.

Popular shaved ice and soda float truck Wild West Shave Ice will be taking up permanent residence in the former Frios Pops stand at 1640 W. University Drive. Wild West has signed a three-year lease on the space, according to a post on its Facebook page, and it will be the brand’s first permanent location, which will include a drive-thru and a small outdoor seating area. The kiosk is undergoing a renovation, and Wild West ownership hopes to open it by the summer. The food truck will continue to operate alongside the kiosk.

Ranchman's
Ranchman’s Cafe, also known as the Ponder Steakhouse, has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but its reopening is expected to be announced soon.
John Bramblitt working on a mural
Denton artist John Bramblitt works on a mural, titled Reflections of Jazz, on the rooftop patio at LSA Burger Co. in 2021.
Movie room
Theatre Denton will let to rent a movie screening room in its new space, the former movie theater at Golden Triangle Mall. 

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

