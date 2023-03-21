A new Brakes Plus is coming to 1205 W. University Drive. The auto repair shop will offer oil changes, brake services and other auto repairs. An opening date has not been released.
Popular shaved ice and soda float truck Wild West Shave Ice will be taking up permanent residence in the former Frios Pops stand at 1640 W. University Drive. Wild West has signed a three-year lease on the space, according to a post on its Facebook page, and it will be the brand’s first permanent location, which will include a drive-thru and a small outdoor seating area. The kiosk is undergoing a renovation, and Wild West ownership hopes to open it by the summer. The food truck will continue to operate alongside the kiosk.
Speaking of popular eateries, Ranchman’s Cafe in Ponder is wrapping up renovations, and its much-anticipated reopening is expected to be announced soon. The 75-year-old Ponder steakhouse at 110 Bailey St., which has attracted diners from across the country and has appeared on the Food Network, closed in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained closed for repairs and remodeling since. The cafe is known for its traditional Texas diner-style fare, with burgers, country-fried steak, prime cuts and old-fashioned pies and cobbler among its most well-known dishes. The late author Larry McMurtry said he came up with the title for Lonesome Dove after seeing a church van outside the steakhouse.
Also among local legends, John Bramblitt, a visually impaired artist known nationally for his colorful paintings — particularly of his now-retired guide dog, Echo — is opening Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar & Gallery at 219 E. Hickory St. Bramblitt’s Facebook page does not yet mention an opening date, and he could not be reached in time for publication.
New retail spots including Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and At Home are headed to Rayzor Ranch Town Center. A new shopping center will bring 319,000 square feet of retail space to the area, with At Home expected to open in the late third quarter of 2023. A timeline for the 148,000-square-foot Target is uncertain since the company will build its own store.
Theatre Denton has moved into the former Landmark Theatres space in Golden Triangle Mall. Formerly known as Silver Cinemas, the space was a budget cinema for years before shuttering after a brief trial as a first-run theater. Theatre Denton will use the spot for rehearsals and storage and plans to rent the movie room to local groups for film screenings.
Photo and event studio Denton Beauty House is coming to 116 N. Austin St. in downtown Denton. The studio, which is booking sessions for March, offers 1,000 square feet of space with natural lighting, accent walls, trendy furniture and a kitchenette. Bookings start at $75 for an hour on Booksy.
Davis Martial Arts &Fitness opened its doors earlier this month in Pilot Point. Located at 8620 U.S. Highway 377, the studio offers self-defense and martial arts classes including Krav Maga and kickboxing. Classes run Monday through Saturday, and a full schedule is available on the studio’s website.
Copypro Copy Center permanently closed last month. The self-serve copy spot, which opened in 1996, has long drawn eyes on Fry Street thanks to the colorful mural that wraps around the building at 1300 W. Hickory St. The business’s Facebook and website have been taken down, and its phone number is no longer active.
We missed it, but Workbench also closed its doors. The retail space, gallery and workshop for metals, clay and fibers art, formerly at 813 N Locust St., closed at the end of the year, citing financials.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.