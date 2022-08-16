The Joint Chiropractic is opening a new clinic in Rayzor Ranch next to Cowboy Chicken. The walk-in clinic at 2520 W. University Drive, Suite 1154, has not released an opening date yet but has announced an offer for free visits to first-time patients on its social media.
Downtown, Crazy 8’s Sports Bar & Grill is open at 115 S. Elm St. in the former Sweetwater Grill & Tavern building. The sports bar opened early this month and offers lunch, dinner and drinks daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends 11 a.m. to midnight.
Also open is Don Chiquito’s at 1813 N. Elm St. The restaurant offers Mexican street food and classic dishes like burritos, fajitas, tortas and seafood. Don Chiquito’s is open Tuesday–Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
North Texas chain Coco Shrimp is headed for Denton. A sign for the seafood restaurant recently appeared on former Palio’s Pizza Cafe space at 1716 S. Loop 288, Suite 110, and the eatery announced in June it would bring its next location here. The restaurant will be Coco Shrimp’s fourth location, with one in Watauga and two in Fort Worth. It is expected to open in the next two months, according to the company’s Facebook.
At Lake Dallas Farmers Market, the Duck Inn’s hushpuppies have made a comeback through Duck Inn Again. Susan Howard, granddaughter of the original Duck Inn owner, and her husband, Todd Matthes, began selling the original-recipe hushpuppies that the restaurant was known for at the farmers market earlier this year.
In closings, Al’s Furniture will shutter its Denton showroom in September after 43 years. The family-owned shop, at 1131 E. McKinney St., opened in 1979. Customers can still buy online at shopals.com.
Medina’s Barbershop is closed following the arrest of co-owner Joey Medina on suspicion of child sexual abuse. Several former Medina’s barbers will move to Barnhart’s Barbershop at 110 W. Oak St. The shop is owned by former Medina’s Barbershop co-owner Gary Barnhart but is not affiliated with Medina.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash is now open at 2901 S. Mayhill Road. The national tunnel car wash chain says it focuses on sustainability and water conservation. It’s open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
