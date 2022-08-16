Coco Shrimp
Fort Worth seafood chain Coco Shrimp will soon open a Denton location on South Loop 288.

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

The Joint Chiropractic is opening a new clinic in Rayzor Ranch next to Cowboy Chicken. The walk-in clinic at 2520 W. University Drive, Suite 1154, has not released an opening date yet but has announced an offer for free visits to first-time patients on its social media.

Downtown, Crazy 8’s Sports Bar & Grill is open at 115 S. Elm St. in the former Sweetwater Grill & Tavern building. The sports bar opened early this month and offers lunch, dinner and drinks daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends 11 a.m. to midnight.

