Several nationwide merchants with longstanding Denton storefronts opened additional locations over the past month, while a few Denton originals cropped up in the city’s retail economy for the first time.
In good news for Bath & Body Works lovers on the west side, the retailer will open its second Denton site Friday in Rayzor Ranch Marketplace. The store occupies the former Styles for Less space between Five Below and Salons by JC at 2640 W. University Drive, Suite 1262.
Just past the Square, residents might have missed a new convenience store that opened its doors in February. The Route 59 C Store, located at 124 Eagle Drive, Suite 100, is still getting stock in, but the hideaway shop next to Grand Liquor is set to offer convenience items such as snacks, sodas and tobacco products.
On the south side, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opened its second Denton storefront late last month in Denton Crossing West. The eyewear and eye exam provider, which also has a location in Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, occupied the former rue21 etc! location at 1800 S. Loop 288, Suite 205.
Also new to Loop 288 is Denton Plant Factory, which opened in early March. The plant supplier, located at 1421 N. Loop 288 in the former Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment building, offers products from local venders and landscaping supplies alongside native plants, flowers and specialty items.
In foodie news, Texas chain Dillas Quesadillas will open its fourth location in mid-May in the former Noon Mediterranean space next to Five Guys at 1715 S. Loop 288, #100. The eatery has established locations in Frisco, McKinney and Plano.
For those craving a taste of the Gulf Coast, two new eateries are bringing Louisiana flavor to Denton.
The former Bone Daddy’s location at 3258 S. Interstate 35E is being renovated to make way for Catahoula’s Louisiana Kitchen, which is expected to open around the end of April. Catahoula’s will offer family-friendly, casual dining with menu prices below $20, a full bar and TVs for gameday viewings.
In the meantime, a new delivery eatery, Imoni’s Bayou, is also offering a taste of the Creole State. Imoni’s, which came online in February, serves Louisiana-style gumbo, catfish plates and specialty lemonades, along with bayou desserts.
While new restaurants are on the horizon, Denton recently lost one of its four Jack in the Box locations. The fast-food joint at 2200 S. I-35E appears to have quietly closed in early March, with Google Maps listing the location first as temporarily, then permanently closed, and the restaurant’s signs being taken down. Calls and emails to Jack in the Box’s corporate media line remained unreturned by Tuesday afternoon.