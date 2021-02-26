VaChelle’s on the Square, a consignment furniture shop that opened its downtown storefront in June 2019, is the latest local casualty of COVID-19. The shop, located at 121 N. Elm St., shut its doors to the public Dec. 31, citing “irreparable harm due to the pandemic” on their Facebook page. Owners Romona and Eddie Beaver say they plan to return in the future in a new location but haven’t released details on when or where that might be.
Denton original Circa 77 Vintage, a vintage clothing store at 225 W. Oak, has also permanently closed, though it’s unclear whether it was a direct result of the pandemic. The shop shuttered at the beginning of January after more than 15 years in Denton.
But downtown thrifters are in luck, as a new reuse store has risen from Vintage’s ashes.
Salvage Secondhand Shoppe, a reuse shop that offers handpicked fashion and vintage-inspired decor, opened Friday in Circa’s old location. Salvage was founded by former University of North Texas fashion merchandise student Juliana DiGennaro and previously operated out of the Denton Mini Mall.
Speaking of recently emptied storefronts getting new occupants, Five Below fans on the south side can shop at the discount chain without driving to Rayzor Ranch, as the retailer opened its second Denton store this month in the former Pier 1 location at Denton Crossing West.
On the dining front, popular brewed-tea chain and drive-thru HTeaO opened its doors Feb. 5, serving up 24 flavors of sweet and unsweet tea. Located at 2211 W. University Drive, the tearoom also offers Yeti merchandise and snack options and will offer half-price gallons through the end of February to celebrate its opening. The chain has 27 established locations in Texas and four more set to open soon, according to the company’s website.
Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A customers in North Denton will have to wait a little longer to get their chicken fix. The Rayzor Ranch location at 2410 W. University Drive is currently shuttered for a remodel. When it reopens tentatively April 1, the restaurant will feature a new double drive-thru, a modified parking lot with protective canopies and fans, and an updated kitchen, franchise owner Matt Pearson said.
If sweet treats are more your thing, Amy’s Donuts opened its much-anticipated Denton location at 2410 I-35 Frontage Road on Jan. 29. The shop features a 24-hour drive-thru and offers traditional doughnuts and 120 gourmet flavors, as well as coffee and pigs-in-a-blanket. The Denton location is Amy’s sixth and the first in Texas.