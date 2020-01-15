A slew of beloved restaurants closed with the end of 2019.
Luigi’s, a longtime Italian restaurant, closed at the tail-end of December to make way for a new concept by the restaurant owners, Northstar Cafe. When it reopens this spring, it will be a breakfast and lunch cafe, according to the business’s Facebook page.
Denton also said goodbye to two tenants at Denton Crossing West: Fuddrucker’s, a long-standing burger chain, and Dressbarn, a national women’s retailer that closed all locations at the end of 2019.
Down the street, Corner Bakery Cafe also closed at the end of the year, citing ongoing construction impacting sales.
Neighboring Taco Cabana was shut down Monday, Jan. 13, when parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group announced millions of dollars in losses. The Denton location was one of 19 underperforming restaurants in the state.
Discount Tire also closed its location along South Loop 288 by Interstate 35E. The company has a new location on the west side of town at 3861 N. I-35E, in addition to the east-side location at 100 S. Loop 288.
Blue Fish, a sushi and poke spot on West University Drive, closed down at the end of the year.
Vitty’s Sports Bar has closed, along with the bar’s location in Lewisville. The Denton location closed in December after 15 years when the owners moved to Florida, according to the business’s Facebook page.
Another local bar closed so the owners could go into retirement: Cigar Frog’s Denton. The spot was known for a large variety of cigars and also featured wine and beer.
There’s also one fewer spot in town to get barbecue. The Londonderry Lane location of Metzler’s Food & Beverage is now closed, though the location at 1115 E. University Drive remains open.
It’s not all closed doors, though.
Denton has a new bar, JK’s Lounge, now at 219 E. Hickory St., the spot vacated by Steve’s Wine Bar’s move to nearby Industrial Street.
Layalina Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge has also reopened, after it closed its old location on Fort Worth Drive in April. Now right off the Square, the spot features hookah until midnight and belly dance performances on weekends.