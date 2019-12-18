Beloved music venue and bar Backyard on Bell closed suddenly in late November. The spot at 410 N. Bell Ave. was supposed to be a food truck park and bar but morphed into more of an events venue as time went on. Residents have complained to the city about noise from the venue, and staff met with the city manager’s office in 2018 about working to keep the noise down.
There is new entertainment downtown, though. Ironwood Axe Throwing is now open on the west side of the new North Central Texas College downtown Denton building. People can go and throw axes for fun and play a variety of games while drinking BYOB beer and wine, and league play will start in January.
Denton now has its first location of BB&T Bank, complete with a drive-thru. The new location, at 1707 S. Loop 288, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
McDonald’s is finally complete and open at 735 Fort Worth Drive. It’s newly built, so it features a new design, an indoor play area, and baby changing tables in both men’s and women’s restroom. Hours for the new location are currently 5 a.m. to midnight daily.
While the business just opened and will have its last day of the season on Christmas Eve, in the next week people can visit Santa Adventure Land at Golden Triangle Mall. The seasonal pop-up has 17,000 square feet of themed rooms, from cookie baking in a Christmas kitchen to feeding live reindeer.