Vyb Lounge is expected to open next month at 104 W. McKinney St. near Denton Skate Supply.

National chains are looking to open new Denton locations in the coming months, while a Fry Street eatery is celebrating its revamp.

Hookah and cocktail bar Vyb Lounge will open at 104 W. McKinney St. by mid-October, ownership confirmed Tuesday. The menu will include signature cocktails, novel health teas and tea cocktails, burgers, flatbreads, steak, fries and calamari. The lounge will also include a dance floor.

