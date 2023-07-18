El Rincón Del Maíz

Garland restaurant El Rincón Del Maíz, featured on Bon Appetit‘s 2022 list of the best new restaurants in America, has relocated to Denton.

 Courtesy image/Robert Gaudet

Garland restaurant El Rincón Del Maíz, featured on Bon Appetit‘s 2022 list of the best new restaurants in America, has relocated to Denton. The family-owned eatery is known for its dual menus, offering both plant-based and meat-forward dishes. El Rincón Del Maíz is located at 1431 E. McKinney St, Suite 100, and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday.

McKinney’s Koji Sushi will soon open a Denton location at 3220 Teasley Lane, Suite 112. The eatery will offer a sushi bar, bento boxes, ramen, fried rice and hibachi alongside a full menu of made-to-order sushi options. An opening date for the restaurant has not yet been announced.

