Garland restaurant El Rincón Del Maíz, featured on Bon Appetit‘s 2022 list of the best new restaurants in America, has relocated to Denton. The family-owned eatery is known for its dual menus, offering both plant-based and meat-forward dishes. El Rincón Del Maíz is located at 1431 E. McKinney St, Suite 100, and is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday.
McKinney’s Koji Sushi will soon open a Denton location at 3220 Teasley Lane, Suite 112. The eatery will offer a sushi bar, bento boxes, ramen, fried rice and hibachi alongside a full menu of made-to-order sushi options. An opening date for the restaurant has not yet been announced.
Einstein Bros. Bagels has a new location in south Denton at 4500 Teasley Lane. The popular bakery and breakfast sandwich chain has dine-in and drive-thru service and is open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
Downtown, Salted Sanctuary Soap is closing its brick-and-mortar location at 525 N. Elm St. this month. The handmade soap and skincare company will continue to sell products through online and in-person events, according to a post on Facebook.
Also in closures, Denton Spin Co. has shuttered. The fitness studio offered group cycling, strength training and yoga classes, along with community events. The studio is hosting a sale on equipment and furniture at 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 120, through July 31.
The Denton location of discount outlet Dirt Cheap, at 2434 S. Interstate 35E, has permanently closed. The chain location offered value retail items from returns and excess inventory, including furniture, clothing and home goods.
