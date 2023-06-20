D.P. Dough
A new calzone spot, D.P. Dough, is opening just off the University of North Texas campus this week. 

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

Fans of Thistle Creative Reuse and Old Bear Vintage will find more to love when the two businesses’ new shared space opens, though a date has not yet been announced. The shops will move into a 5,000-square-foot space in Denton Center on West University Drive, near Denton Thrift. The duo announced the impending move last month and will share more updates as moving plans progress.

Calzone shop D.P. Dough Denton will host a soft launch Wednesday, with doors opening at 4 p.m. The calzone chain, which has locations in college towns across the country, will be located just off the University of North Texas campus at 1216 W. Hickory St. D.P. Dough offers more than 21 signature calzones along with build-your-own options, and wings, tots and breadsticks also make the menu.

