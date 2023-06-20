Fans of Thistle Creative Reuse and Old Bear Vintage will find more to love when the two businesses’ new shared space opens, though a date has not yet been announced. The shops will move into a 5,000-square-foot space in Denton Center on West University Drive, near Denton Thrift. The duo announced the impending move last month and will share more updates as moving plans progress.
Calzone shop D.P. Dough Denton will host a soft launch Wednesday, with doors opening at 4 p.m. The calzone chain, which has locations in college towns across the country, will be located just off the University of North Texas campus at 1216 W. Hickory St. D.P. Dough offers more than 21 signature calzones along with build-your-own options, and wings, tots and breadsticks also make the menu.
Einstein Bros. Bagels will open a second location in Denton next month (the first is at the UNT Art Building). The chain, which offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches and drinks, is set to open July 17 at 4500 Teasley Lane. The bakery will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, according to its website.
Spicy Chowk Indian & Nepalese Cuisine is coming to the former Patriot Sandwich Co. space, according to a sign on the door of the storefront at 1507 S. Loop 288, Suite 203. Patriot Sandwich closed in April, leaving tip theft and other allegations from former employees in its wake.
For Indian food lovers who would rather stay in, Bavya Indian Grocery Store is bringing pantry staples and produce to 229 W. Hickory St. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, ownership confirmed Tuesday.
Comic and hobby shop Fanboys Marketplace Denton, formerly located in Golden Triangle Mall, closed late last month. Shortly before closing, Fanboys owner Mike Rogers filed a complaint with the FBI about the former manager and assistant manager gaining unauthorized access to the shop’s social media pages. An undisclosed national retailer will take possession of the Fanboys storefront Aug. 15, and a 60- to 90-day buildout of the space is expected before opening.
Midway Mart has a new addition in Good Spirits Liquor, which opened June 5 next to Midway Craft House at 1115 W. Hickory St. The liquor mart’s hours are not yet listed online.
National chain Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness has purchased four Summit gyms in Dallas-Fort Worth, including Summit Denton. The bouldering-only facility offers a fitness area, circuit room, electronic climbing training boards and yoga classes. No immediate changes to Summit’s services or hours have been announced.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.