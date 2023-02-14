Italian-American restaurant Picone, run by brothers Tony and Michael Neglia, opened in the former Taqueria 3 Carnales building at 702 S. Elm St. last month. Tony previously worked at Boca 31 before starting his own pop-up shop, Bacciagalupe’s, in 2020, while Michael brings 15 years’ experience in the food industry, the pair told the North Texas Daily. The restaurant is currently open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.

Steak

Prime New York strip at Picone.

Legacy pizza eatery The Tomato, a Fry Street favorite for townies in the 1990s and early 2000s, is making a comeback in the form of a food truck. Michael Slusarski, son of Becky and Robert “Ski” Slusarski, who bought the original shop in 1996, is set to open the truck this spring, and he’ll serve pizza by the slice and personal Chicago-style pies in honor of The Tomato’s roots. The original eatery closed in 2007, and its loss has long been a topic of regret among many Denton residents since.

