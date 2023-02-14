Italian-American restaurant Picone, run by brothers Tony and Michael Neglia, opened in the former Taqueria 3 Carnales building at 702 S. Elm St. last month. Tony previously worked at Boca 31 before starting his own pop-up shop, Bacciagalupe’s, in 2020, while Michael brings 15 years’ experience in the food industry, the pair told the North Texas Daily. The restaurant is currently open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m.
Legacy pizza eatery The Tomato, a Fry Street favorite for townies in the 1990s and early 2000s, is making a comeback in the form of a food truck. Michael Slusarski, son of Becky and Robert “Ski” Slusarski, who bought the original shop in 1996, is set to open the truck this spring, and he’ll serve pizza by the slice and personal Chicago-style pies in honor of The Tomato’s roots. The original eatery closed in 2007, and its loss has long been a topic of regret among many Denton residents since.
Specialty coffee shop Liberation Coffee Co. opened at 2181 FM 2181 in Corinth earlier this month. The shop offers signature lattes, classic coffee beverages and more, featuring locally roasted beans provided by Eiland Coffee Roasters. The location is the fifth in Texas with nearby spots in Coppell, Lake Dallas, The Colony and Las Colinas. The shop is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
In closures, Cajun seafood eatery Catahoula’s Louisiana Kitchen has shuttered. A sign posted on the restaurant’s door late last month cited the difficulties faced by many restaurants and an inability to “make things work,” noting their customers would be missed. Catahoula’s first opened in June 2021.
Plant shop The Brown Thumb, formerly a Denton Community Market vendor, has established its own space at 211 N. Cedar St. Aimed at making plant ownership accessible even for those without a natural affinity for keeping green things alive, The Brown Thumb offers handmade candles and plant pots alongside the greenery itself, and customers become part of the shop’s online community upon purchase. The shop is open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Party rental and supply store Celebrations is open at 701 S. Elm St. The shop offers chocolate truffles, balloons and gifts. Its normal business hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Another Tommy’s Car Wash location is now open in Denton, this one at 4600 Teasley Lane. The national franchise opened its first Denton car wash in August at 2901 S. Mayhill Road. Both locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
In Argyle, local entrepreneurs Robert and Cindy Lowe have opened a Christian Brothers Automotive Shop franchise location. The shop, at 205 Stella St., is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Services include a range of offerings from car upkeep and maintenance to extensive repairs. The franchise is one of 265 locations nationwide.
Also open is Double L Stables, a 17.4-acre ranch at 2201 E. Hickory Hill Road, south of Denton. Guests can tour the grounds, which include stalls, a private boarder tack room, turnouts, a walker and more. Visitors can also meet trainers on-site and greet resident horses as well as the stables’ pig, mini donkey and mini horse.
