Local reuse shops Old Bear Vintage and Thistle Creative Reuse will celebrate a grand opening at their new shared space, 618 W. University Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 2. The first 25 customers at each store can enjoy a free cold brew from mobile specialty coffee bar Triptych, which will host a pop-up during the opening event.
Anderson Distillery & Grill, formerly located in Roanoke, will relocate to the former Red’s Yard space at 410 N. Bell Ave. The distillery is aiming for an October opening, according to its Facebook page.
Home decor chain At Home will open its Denton location at 2855 W. University Drive on Sept. 20. The Dallas-based retailer, which offers home goods and furniture, is one of several national retailers coming to a new development at Rayzor Ranch Town Center.
Downtown boutique Rose & Thorn Clothing Co. will shutter, ownership announced on Facebook Tuesday. The clothing store, located at 216 W Oak St., is hosting a storewide 50% off sale ahead of the closure. A final date has not yet been announced.
Bed, Bath & Beyond closed its Denton location at 2315 Colorado Blvd., Suite 180, last month. The company announced in April it would file bankruptcy and close all 360 of its namesake stores along with its 120 Buy Buy Baby locations as part of the Chapter 11 filing.
Fort Worth-founded Worthington Bank has opened a Denton location at 1696 S. Loop 288. The location is the fifth to open and has a mostly women-led team, including industry veteran and branch manager Debbie Rhoads.
Restaurant chain Slim Chickens has brought its newest location to 750 Union Place in Little Elm, across University Drive from Braswell High School, this month. The Arkansas-based chain, which has nearby locations in Dallas, Irving and Fort Worth, is known for its fried wings, hand-breaded chicken tenders and sandwiches.
Dallas eatery Rodeo Goat will open a Denton location next month. The burger and beer bar will bring its signature flavors to the former Catahoula’s Louisiana Kitchen space at Unicorn Lake, with a mid- to late September opening expected.
Divine Mercy Catholic Books & Gifts has relocated to 1117 Collier St. The store will host a reopening celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The shop is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
