Rayzor Ranch Town Center
Home decor outlet At Home, set to open next month, is one of several national retailers headed to Rayzor Ranch Town Center.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Local reuse shops Old Bear Vintage and Thistle Creative Reuse will celebrate a grand opening at their new shared space, 618 W. University Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 2. The first 25 customers at each store can enjoy a free cold brew from mobile specialty coffee bar Triptych, which will host a pop-up during the opening event.

Anderson Distillery & Grill, formerly located in Roanoke, will relocate to the former Red’s Yard space at 410 N. Bell Ave. The distillery is aiming for an October opening, according to its Facebook page.

Worthington Bank staff

The staff of Worthington Bank's new Denton location poses for a photo. The branch is now open at 1696 S. Loop 288.
