Core Scientific, Denton’s resident cryptocurrency miner, may file for bankruptcy protection if its financial situation does not improve, the company announced Thursday morning.
The announcement, which sent shares plummeting to as low as 23 cents, calls into question millions in revenue that the city of Denton and Denton Municipal Electric are expecting from its respective seven-year land lease, power purchase and five-year dark fiber lease agreements with the company. About $8 million in anticipated net revenue to DME would help keep utility rates stable in the wake of the $140 million debt incurred during last year’s winter storm, while another $8 million to $10 million were expected to go to the city’s general fund.
The Denton City Council approved contracts with Core Scientific in August 2021. The company would build a 300-megawatt blockchain data center on 31 leased acres near DME’s Denton Energy Center, helping offset the $7 million in annual debt payments Denton will pay for the next 30 years.
Without the expected revenue from the company, additional utility rate increases — on top of the 13% in total rate hikes planned between 2024 and 2026 — are a possibility.
“Without the deal, that $7 million would equate to about a three-and-a-half percent increase in our fees,” DME General Manager Tony Puente said. “In this year’s budget process, we had already forecasted to do a rate increase of about 5% beginning in fiscal year 2024, 5% in 2025 and 3% in 2026. If this revenue doesn’t materialize, that will cause additional rate pressures and that 13% could potentially be higher.”
The declining shares are a symptom of a wider viability crisis the cryptocurrency market has been facing for months, with increased energy prices and falling bitcoin values driving down profits. As one of the largest publicly traded crypto companies in the U.S., Austin–based Core Scientific has seen stock prices trend down since summer, reaching their lowest point after their Thursday morning announcement that they anticipate existing cash resources to be depleted by the end of the year.
“Given the uncertainty regarding the company’s financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time,” an Oct. 26 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission reads.
DME does not offer the company a fixed rate on energy purchases, so electricity purchased for use at the Denton facility is sensitive to market prices, Puente said.
Core Scientific also said it would not make payments to creditors this month or next as the company explores options to raise capital. While DME and the city are not creditors — neither have extended any funds for the project — both have safeguards in place if payments do not come through. Core Scientific has been paying a week in advance for any energy use at the Denton center, and should they default on the roughly $10,000 monthly land lease payments, the city can tap into cash collateral reserves to cover the bill, Puente said.
The crypto facility is currently operating at 80 megawatts, and Core Scientific previously said it anticipated reaching full capacity by the end of the year, though the future of the Denton site is now unclear given Thursday’s announcement. The city would require additional collateral from the company before increasing operating capacity, according to Puente.
As for any budgetary shortfalls to the city should Core Scientific not follow through on its Denton commitments, most of the planned revenue is earmarked for one-time projects instead of vital operations, which gives Denton some cushion.
“If those funds would ostensibly go away, there would be less ability to do whatever economic development the catalyst fund was going to do, there would be a slowdown to what’s going to streets so we would probably have to extend or delay some capital projects,” Denton City Council member Brian Beck said. “It would probably mean that whatever our climate action plan and other goals would be delayed as we identified other funding or decided how much from the general fund to put toward streets and sustainability.”
The deal has still been a good one for Denton in the sense that the company is using green energy and offsetting whatever carbon footprint they might have made by purchasing energy from non-renewable sources in another area, Beck said. Robust solar and wind energy production in Texas could also mean companies like Core Scientific might consider projects in natural gas-dependent states as more cost prohibitive to operate.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said in an email Thursday that he is discussing the developments with city management and staff to “better understand and assess potential impacts to the city budget.”
The budget review process for city utilities begins in January or February, before the review process for city budgets. As of right now, there have been no communications from the company, and there are no plans to move forward with a recommendation for additional rate increases as Denton waits to learn the fate of the crypto giant.
“At this point, it’s still a little too early to tell where they’re going to head,” Puente said. “It’s really kind of a waiting game for us.”