Core Scientific crypto mine
Site 2 of the crypto mining company Core Scientific’s facilities near Denton Energy Center is pictured in May.

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

Core Scientific, Denton’s resident cryptocurrency miner, may file for bankruptcy protection if its financial situation does not improve, the company announced Thursday morning.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

