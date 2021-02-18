Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the ongoing weather and power crisis. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
With another winter storm front bringing more snow and ice to North Texas overnight and power outages continuing throughout the region, many stores and restaurants in Denton County are closing or modifying hours. Here’s what we know about what’s open and what’s closed across the area today:
This list will continue to be updated.
Gasoline
Chevron — The Chevron at 3000 W University Dr. is open and has gasoline and diesel fuel, though staff expects they will be out tonight, a store associate said early Thursday afternoon. The location is out of cases of bottled water but has individual bottles in the cooler, and it does not carry bread or milk. Staff do not know when more fuel will be delivered.
DK on University — The DK gas station at 2400 E. University Dr. has a steady supply of gas and diesel fuel, a store associate said early Thursday afternoon.
QuikTrip — Though the QuikTrip at 3701 S Interstate 35 E is open 24 hours, the store is out of gasoline and associates do not know when they will receive more, manager Bryan Bart said Wednesday morning.
“We haven’t gotten a truck since the weekend and they’re not running right now,” Bart said. “I’m guessing we might get more closer to Friday and Saturday.”
The location at 3300 E. University Dr. is also out of gas and only has E-15, a store associate said Thursday. It does not have milk or eggs but has bread and is open 24 hours.
At 3113 W. University, the store has enough gas for the next few hours, but will likely run out in the next three to eight hours, a store associate said at noon Thursday. The location is out of diesel and has no milk or bread.
The Swisher Road location is also out of gas, bottled water and milk, but has a little diesel.
RaceTrac — The RaceTrac at 2804 W. University Dr. (in Rayzor Ranch Marketplace) has a steady supply of gasoline and diesel, though the store is out of bread, milk and eggs, an associate said early Thursday afternoon.
Shell on East Sherman — The Shell station on East Sherman is open regular hours and has diesel but no gasoline, and staff do not know when the location will get more, a store employee said early Thursday afternoon. The store does not carry milk and bread.
Sunaco — The Sunaco at 326 E. McKinney St. does not have gas or propane and does not know when it will receive more, a store employee said Thursday afternoon. The location does not sell diesel.
Grocery stores and supercenters
Albertsons — Albertsons is open intermittently as they have power and has stock of essential items, a team member said Wednesday morning. The store is shutting their doors when they lose power, which has been every hour, but they are letting customers in when the lights are on. The store has staple items like milk and bread available, but their deli is closed, the team member said.
Kroger — The Kroger on University Drive is open until 10 p.m., but is “extremely low” on inventory, a member of management said Wednesday afternoon. The store has not had power outages since last night but has very little grocery supply and almost no perishables left in the store, the manager said. Staff is unsure when they will receive another delivery.
Dollar General — The stores at 3001 N. Elm St. and 1626 W. University Dr. are open, but are out of staple items including bread, milk, eggs, chips and bottled water, staff confirmed Thursday morning. The N. Elm location may close as early as 8 p.m. depending on road conditions, and the store does not know when they will get more stock since they are not expecting a truck until after Saturday, assistant manager Ashley Balderis said. The McKinney Street and Sadau Court locations could not be reached via phone Thursday morning.
La Azteca Meat Market — The La Azteca at 618 E. Sherman Dr. is open until 6 p.m. but is sold out of bottled water, milk, bread and eggs, a store associate said Thursday afternoon. Staff expect to get a delivery Friday.
Natural Grocers — Natural Grocers on University Drive opened at 10 a.m Thursday and is offering residents free filtered water, according to a news release the grocery store chain sent out Wednesday evening. Residents can receive up to 5 gallons of water at the store’s reverse osmosis filtration machines.
Super Target — Target is open regular hours Thursday, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., but the store has no bottled water, a store associate said Thursday. The store got a small delivery of milk and bread but there is limited stock left. The store is expecting another truck tomorrow but is unsure if staple items like water and milk will be on it, the associate said.
Walmart — Walmart on University Drive and Teasley Lane are open, as is the Sam’s Club on University Drive and the Neighborhood Market on Teasley, according to the interactive map on the store’s website. The location on South Loop 288 remains closed as of Thursday morning. The Cross Roads, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Hickory Creek locations are also open, according to the map.
Winco — Winco Foods is open regular hours and has bottled and jug water, which is limited to two units per customer, a store employee said Thursday morning. The store has no milk but does have bread, the employee said.
Hardware/sporting goods stores
Academy Sports — Academy Sports in Rayzor Ranch Marketplace is open but is out of propane, heaters, firedogs, hard warmers and gloves, a store associate said Thursday morning. The store is not expecting a truck until next week due to road conditions. The location is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. but may close early depending on weather conditions, the associate said.
Home Depot — The Home Depot at 1900 Brinker Rd. is open until 8 p.m., but is out of propane, firelogs and heaters, an associate in the outdoor department said Thursday morning. The store does have untreated lumber bundles for purchase that can be used as firewood, the associate said.
Lowe’s Home Improvement — Lowe’s, located at 1255 S. Loop 288, is open but has no propane, heaters or firewood, an associate in the appliances department confirmed Thursday morning. The store got an emergency truck with 80 generators yesterday but has three left this morning, the associate said. The store does not know when they will receive another delivery.
Pharmacies
CVS — The CVS at 3200 Teasley Lane is the only location in Denton currently open and will be open 24 hours, though they have low inventory, store manager Austin Gonzalez said Wednesday morning. The store has no milk, eggs, bread, cheese, flashlights, D batteries or propane, and most frozen food items are also gone, Gonzalez said. The store does have 12 ounce water bottles and prepackaged snack food items. There is no word yet on when the other CVS locations will open, Gonzalez said, and calls Thursday morning confirmed they remain closed.
Denton Prescription Shop — Denton Prescription Shop has staff on site to help established customers who have emergency prescriptions, but since the pharmacy’s computers are down, it is closed to the public, a pharmacy staff member said Thursday morning.
Drug Emporium — Drug Emporium is open, including the pharmacy, a post on the pharmacy’s Facebook page confirmed Thursday morning. Restrooms at the location remain closed and the store will close at 5 p.m.
Walgreens — The Walgreens at 101 W University Dr. is open 24 hours, but the other Walgreens locations in Denton — on Loop 288 and on Teasley — remain closed, phone calls confirmed Thursday morning. The University store has no jugs or cases of water but has limited stock of individual water bottles, and has no bread, milk or eggs. The store was supposed to receive a delivery today but it did not arrive and staff said it may be tomorrow or the weekend before it does.
Restaurants
Juicy Pig BBQ — Juicy Pig, at 708 N Locust St., plans to stay open until 5 or 6 p.m. but may have to close sooner if they run out of food, a store employee said around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Chili’s — The Chili’s off Loop 288 in Denton is open until 8 p.m., manager Malinda Buchanan said Wednesday afternoon.
Heavenly Taylored Sweets — 260 S. I-35E, Suite 100, is open Thursday. The bakery will post an update on their Facebook when they plan to close for the day.
Jason’s Deli — Jason’s Deli, at 2219 S. Loop 288, is open until 5 p.m. Thursday.
New York Sub Hub — Located at 906 Avenue C, NY Sub Hub is open and has bottled water and canned soft drinks available, since fountain drinks are down given the city’s boil water advisory.
Patriot Sandwich Company — Patriot Sandwich, located at 1507 S. Loop 288, will be open Thursday as long as food supplies last, owner David Jordan announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon.