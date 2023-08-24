If you’re a Denton resident, you know there’s no shortage of construction projects in the city. Not all of them make it into our monthly column of what’s open and what’s closed, so here’s a guide to some of the ongoing developments you might have noticed near you.
Retail & dining
Scooter’s Coffee — 1240 S. Loop 288
Construction on drive-thru coffee spot Scooter’s is just getting underway on South Loop 288 this month. Buildout of the chain brewery, which offers hot, iced and blended coffee drinks, teas, smoothies and breakfast sandwiches and pastries, is expected to wrap up in December.
Longhorn Steakhouse — Corner of South Interstate 35 and Buc-ee’s Blvd.
In the works since 2019, Longhorn Steakhouse is finally building out its nearly 6,000-square-foot restaurant near Buc-ee’s, with the project expected to wrap up in January.
Wingstop — 3730 E. McKinney St., Suite 106
Wingstop is undergoing a $300,000 renovation beginning in November that will include new plumbing, electrical and ductwork, as well as demolition of partition walls. The project is expected to wrap up by Feb. 1.
Albertson’s — 2321 W. University Drive
As most shoppers know by now, Albertson’s has been undergoing an extensive renovation. The $1.5 million alteration of the interior sales and service areas and the exterior finishes are expected to wrap up this month, according to planning documents filed with the state.
Home Depot — Rayzor Ranch Marketplace
A nearly 140,000-square-foot Home Depot, which will include a garden center and tool rental center, is underway at Rayzor Ranch Marketplace. The $10 million project is expected to be complete in October, according to planning documents filed with the state.
Puppy Dreams — 514 W. University Drive in Denton Center
Set to start next month and wrap up at the end of October, this $70,000 renovation will finish out a nearly 4,000-square-foot space in Denton Center. The center has seen a lot of changes over the past few years, with the loss of Drug Emporium, relocation of Ace Hardware and other tenant changes.
Grab & Go — 1300 W. Hickory St.
After nearly 30 years as home to the CopyPro Copy Center that closed in March, the space just off the University of North Texas campus is undergoing changes to make way for a convenience store. The $200,000 renovation on the 2,000-square-foot space will begin at the end of September and is estimated to be completed by year’s end to make way for the Grab & Go.
Former Grandy’s — 808 W. University Drive
The former Grandy’s building at Denton Center is undergoing a clean out to make it ready for future tenants. The $140,000 project is expected to be complete in September.
Residential
The Mark at Denton — Southeast Corner of Bonnie Brae and Elm streets
Twelve apartment buildings, which will house 307 units and include surface parking, garages, carports and other amenities, are coming to Bonnie Brae and Elm streets. The $43 million multifamily development will break ground in February and wrap up in January 2026, according to planning documents filed with the state.
Birchway Denton, Phase 3 — 1710 N. Star Road
The third phase of construction on the Birchway Denton multifamily project will bring 336 apartments, along with a clubhouse and swimming pool, to North Star Road. The more than $50 million project is expected to break ground in December and wrap up in August 2025.
Agave Ranch — 6900 E. Sherman Drive
This sprawling residential buildout will happen in two phrases, bringing a total of 252 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes to a 92-acre development. The first phase of the project will begin this month and wrap up in August 2024, state documents show, with the second phase set to wrap up by August 2025.
Denton Grove Apartments — South Loop 288 and Duchess Drive
If you’ve driven down South Loop 288 in the past few months, you’ve no doubt noticed the expansive construction happening just off the highway near DATCU bank. That multifamily development, known as Denton Grove, is bringing 276 two- and three-bedroom units to 12 buildings on the 16-acre site. The $58 million development will also include amenities like a pool, playground, pavilion and game courts, as well as a traffic signal and crosswalk installed at the intersection. The apartments will be designated for low-income renters and leased at below-market-rate rents, according to information submitted to the city.
Office & warehouse
Office space — 970 N. Masch Branch Road
A nearly $280,000 remodel will bring new office space and storage areas to the existing shell building. The project is expected to break ground in early October and wrap up by mid-December.
Office warehouse — 401 E. University Drive
New construction of a 110,000-square-foot office warehouse building is just getting underway with completion of the $8.5 million project set for June 2028.
Southeastern Freightlines — Rector Road
A nearly $30 million new construction project will bring 95,000 square feet of warehouse and dock space, along with a two-story office and adjacent shop building, to a site on Rector Road. The project is expected to begin November 1 and wrap up by the end of January 2025.
Shell building — 2000 W. University Drive
A shell restaurant and office building is going up at North Point Cafe, with construction expected to begin at the end of September and wrap up by March 2024.
U-Haul — 3209 & 3325 E. University Drive
A new four-story U-Haul self-storage facility is coming to East University next year. Construction on the more than 24,000-square- foot facility is expected to break ground at the end of October and wrap up in October 2024.
