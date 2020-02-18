The following restaurants and food service spots were inspected by the City of Denton Consumer Health Division in January.
Cinemark In Denton, 2825 Wind River Lane, 100
Chipotle, 2735 W. University Drive, Suite 1051, 100
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwich Shop, 107 Ave. A, 100
Starbucks inside Kroger, 5021 Teasley Lane, 100
JFE Franchising Inc., 5021 Teasley Lane, 100
Big Fatty’s Spanking Shack, 220 W. Parkway St., Suite 100, 100
Mayhill Hospital, 2809 S. Mayhill Road, 100
Terry’s Treehouse, 4025 Teasley Lane, 100
Adventureland Early Learning Center, 1407 Fulton St., 100
Children First Preschool LLC, 516 N. Locust St., 100
Steve’s Wine Bar, 111 Industrial St., 100
Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 1300 Wilson St., 100
Horizon Medical Center, 2813 S. Mayhill Road, 100
Medical City Starbucks, 3535 S. Interstate 35E, 100
Green Valley Pitt Stop, 9467 FM428, 100
Residence Inn By Marriott, 3761 S. Interstate 35E, 100
Vizcarra Hospitality Inc., 114 W. Congress St., 100
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3240 N. Interstate 35, 100
Whataburger #841, 1708 S. Loop 288, 97
Racetrac #528, 2804 W. University Drive, 97
Aura Coffee, 1306 W. Hickory St., 97
Hoochie’s, 214 E. Hickory St., 97
Domino’s Pizza, 709 Sunset St., 97
Sonic Drive In, 109 N. Loop 288, 97
Subway Sandwich Shop, 1720 W. University Drive, Suite 103, 97
Eskimo Hut, 717 Sunset St., 97
Race Trac, 3600 E. University Drive, 97
Denton County Jail Juvenile Probation Kitchen, 210 S. Woodrow Lane, 97
Sweet Basil Thai Bistro, 1800 S. Loop 288, 97
Denton County Juvenile Probation Kitchen, 214 S. Woodrow Lane, 97
7-Eleven #37084A, 915 Fort Worth Drive, 97
Game Changers, 122 W. Mulberry St., Suite 100, 97
Tender Loving Care, 1702 W. Oak St., 97
Mixxed Daiquiri Express To Go, 4145 S. Interstate 35E, Suite 105, 97
Sushi Cafe, 1115 W. Hickory St., Suite 117, 97
Mr. Porky’s, 8430 W. University Drive, 97
McDonald’s, 2930 W. University Drive, 97
Race Trac #116, 1450 Dallas Drive, 97
Robson Ranch Community Center, 9428 Ed Robson Circle, 97
Quik Trip #912, 3113 W. University Drive, 97
KFC, 315 W. University Drive, 97
KFC, 1516 Teasley Lane, 97
Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage, 110 W. University Drive, 96
Po-K Loco, 119 Ave. A, 96
Springhill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive, 94
Firehouse Subs, 2735 W. University Drive 1059, 94
Panaderia Mexicana Zafiro Bakery, 3305 S. Mayhill Road, Suite 117, 94
JK’s Cocktail Lounge, 219 E. Hickory St., 94
S & B Store #2, 1918 N. Carroll Blvd., 94
Kroger Grocery Store, 5021 Teasley Lane, 94
Kroger – Deli/Bakery, 5021 Teasley Lane, 94
Kroger Meat/Seafood Department, 5021 Teasley Lane, 94
Denton Donut, 505 W. University Drive, 94
McDonald’s Restaurant, 5016 Teasley Lane, 94
Wal-Mart Store #4104, 3930 Teasley Lane, 94
Which Wich, 2700 W. University Drive, Suite 1054, 94
Mi Tata, 5017 Teasley Lane, Suite 101, 94
Quik Trip #911, 3701 S. Interstate 35E, 94
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 3721 S. Interstate 35E, 94
7-Eleven Convenience Store #32812J, 101 S. Loop 288, 94
On The Border, 2829 S. Interstate 35E, 93
Kung Fu Tea, 2735 W. University Drive, Suite 1061, 93
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 115 Industrial St., 93
Schlotzsky’s/Cinnabon, 416 W. University Drive, 93
Mulberry Street Cantina, 110 Mulberry St., 93
Boca 31, 207 S. Bell Ave., 93
Wendy’s, 1576 W. University Drive, 93
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 2410 S. Interstate 35E, 93
Comfort Inn, 4050 Mesa Drive, 93
Edible Arrangements, 511 S. Locust St., 93
Stop N Shop Food Mart, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 111, 93
Aldi Food Store #94, 1317 Ector St., 92
7-Eleven Convenience Store #328, 1280 S. Loop 288, 91
Metzler’s Food And Beverage, 1115 E. University Drive, 90
Taqueria Lonbardia, 3912 Teasley Lane at Ryan Road, 90
Pizza Snob, 321 W. Hickory St., Suite 108, 90
Gourmet Donuts & Bakery, 1004 Dallas Drive, Suite 102, 90
Senior Care Health And Rehabilitation Center, 2244 Brinker Road, 90
Corner Stop, 3286 N. Elm St., 90
Wildhorse Grill At Robson Golf Course, 9440-A Ed Robson Blvd., 90
Bethel Taqueria, 1700 Teasley Lane 100, 89
Denton County Jail Kitchen, 127 N. Woodrow Lane, 89
New York Subway #4, 305 W. University Drive, 88
Khao San Thai Kitchen, 403 W. University Drive, 88
TravelCenters of America, 6420 N. Interstate 35, 88
Chuy’s Restaurant, 3300 Wind River Lane, 87
Blue Ginger Asian Bistro, 2900 Wind River Lane 142, 86
Jonuzi’s Pizza, 1776 Teasley Lane 103, 86
Waffle House, 3113 Bandera St., 84
Hot Spots, 3520 E. McKinney St., 84
Shell Shack Denton, 2303 S. Interstate 35E, 83
Mazatlan, 1928 N. Ruddell St., 82
The Juice Lab, 508 S. Elm St. 104, 82
Johnny Carino’s, 1516 Centre Place Drive, 79
Riprocks, 1211 W. Hickory St., 79
Express Lane Exxon, 3628 S. Interstate 35E, 79
Lucy’s Bakery, 3730 E. McKinney St., Suite 112, 77
Cesar’s Tacos, 1725 W. University Drive, 76