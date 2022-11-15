Texas is a beacon when it comes to women-owned businesses. In the 2021 report by Merchant Maverick on the best states for women-led startups, Texas ranked second. The Lone Star State “has cultivated a business-friendly reputation that appears to be attracting a high volume of women-led organizations and startups,” noted the outlet, a product comparison website for small businesses.
As we learned through our most recent round of awarding StartHER grants for women-owned businesses, many women fail to submit paperwork demonstrating their business is woman-owned. Given there are many grant programs aimed at extending opportunities for women, it’s essential to know what type of verification is needed. The Small Business Administration (SBA) and contracting agencies use similar methods for verifying businesses are indeed woman-owned.
Women-owned businesses, as defined by the SBA, must be:
51% or more woman owned and controlled by women who are U.S. citizens. That extra 1% makes the difference — 50/50 is not woman-owned.
Managed by a woman or women in day-to-day operations.
Considered “small” by SBA standards. A manufacturing company would typically need to employ fewer than 500 employees to be considered small, and non-manufacturing businesses should have annual receipts under $7.5 million. Size and industry can have different standards.
Documentation that can prove ownership includes:
Any woman-owned certification from the SBA or an accredited third-party agency.
Corporate documents including articles of incorporation, copies of stock certificates and stock ledger showing the amount or percentage owned.
DBA (Doing Business As)/Assumed name filing reflecting state filing seal.
LLC — fully executed operating agreement and any amendments.
Articles of organization and any amendments, signed, dated, and reflecting state filing seal. Firms operating in another state should submit foreign filing documentation for that state and a certificate of good standing from the original domestic state.
Partnership agreement and any amendments.
Read carefully when submitting documents to show business ownership as the business name alone doesn’t work, even if it is the submitter's name. The corresponding documents must show the managers and the percentage owned. An LLC has an organizer who is the person that will receive correspondence for the company and many times is a third party — but it is the managers who have ownership. A sales and use tax permit and employer identification number are not used to prove ownership. You want to make sure you are sending the information requested to meet the eligibility requirements.
Texas will continue to be a great state for women-owned businesses. To get a jump on grant programs, certifications or other women-owned incentives, make sure to keep all the documentation together so you will be ready when an opportunity arises.
TRACY IRBYis the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’sUniversity. Emailtirby@twu.edu.