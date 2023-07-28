Courtesy

Drivers pose during Walmart’s Associate-to-Driver graduation ceremony in Sanger on Friday morning. The Associate-to-Driver program offers associates the opportunity to complete an extensive 12-week training program to earn their commercial driver’s license and drive for the Walmart Private Fleet upon completion of the program.

In the midst of a truck driver shortage last year, Walmart decided its own ranks of 1.6 million employees might want to learn how to drive a big rig for Walmart.

Walmart dangled first-year truck driver salaries of up to $110,000 and a 12-week training program for its Walmart and Sam’s Club store and warehouse workers. The first class with former retail employees graduated Friday from a training center in Walmart’s Sanger distribution center in Denton County.

