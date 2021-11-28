Wages are continuing to climb in the retail and service industries, but for many North Texas employers, job vacancies remain at an unprecedented high.
Despite employment gains in retail and food service industries across the nation in October, postings for jobs requiring minimal education in the Dallas metro area remain elevated 89% last week compared to January 2020, compared to just 18% in all postings. The trend in overall employment for low-wage industries has continued to decline — employment rates in those industries were down 38% in Denton County compared to pre-pandemic levels as of August 10, according to The Opportunity Insights Economic tracker.
Meanwhile middle- and high-wage jobs have seen gains, up 6-7% across the county compared to pre-pandemic levels.
At Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas, a lot of employers in the Denton area are looking to hire service industry employees, and many job seekers are searching for employment in the same field — but that has not always resulted in seamless matchups.
"You would think those trends would match up perfectly and there shouldn't be this challenge, [but] what we are seeing is that workers are being a little more selective with what fits them, and that seems to be a change," Workforce Solutions regional director Moneisa Downs said.
Employers are being more proactive in their attempts to hire job seekers, with many responding faster to applicants in attempts to fill immediate staff shortages, Downs said. For employers in Denton and across the United States, that has meant offering higher pay — bar and restaurant employees saw 12% wage gains in October, according to the latest jobs report.
With accommodation and food services being the lowest-paid jobs category in Denton County last year — the industry boasting both the lowest median hourly earnings and the lowest earnings per worker, according to a report from Emsi — that has meant a major shift for many local employers.
"It's been difficult in a historic kind of way — I've been doing this over 35 years and I've never seen anything like it before," Cartwright's Ranch House owner John Cartwright said.
The pay scale has not changed much for front-of-house staff, but it has been harder to attract quality applicants for those positions, Cartwright said. The restaurant is looking for weekend hosts and could use a few additional servers. For kitchen and back-of-house staff, wages have increased about 10% — and with costs of goods up too, that meant the razor-thin profit margins of the restaurant industry have felt even tighter.
For employees and job seekers, too, higher prices have meant their dollar is not going as far. Adjusted for inflation, wage spikes have not translated to much more purchasing power for consumers.
“Inflation is up somewhere between 4.5% to 5%, probably, year-over-year,” University of Wisconsin economist and Manhattan Institute adjunct fellow Noah Williams told Marketplace. “So, yeah, that 5.5% average wage gain is really only maybe .5% to 1%.”
Matthew Bryant said that at the Denton restaurant he bartends for, management also raised wages for kitchen staff to avoid a walkout a few months ago, a trend he said he has seen at several area restaurants. Bryant himself was managing a local paint store last year but had difficulty maintaining staff or attracting an assistant manager because of the $15 pay cap for the position, despite an uptick in store sales. Coupled with public confrontations over masks that many service workers experienced and longer hours, a reckoning was in some ways inevitable, Bryant said.
"When you're going to work and it's almost double the amount of stress in what you would normally experience and the money you're getting paid for that stress doesn't meet the cost of living because of the inflation that's happening, I'd say that that's it's really like a perfect storm scenario for workers in general to be asking for more," Bryant said.
At custom screen-printing shop Norman Roscoe, employment has been stable among the small staff the past few months, despite turnover during shutdown orders last year. But the shop has still been touched by the industrywide pressure to pay more.
"We are trying to pay our employees more competitively now because we know that things are different," co-owner Ranger Ewing said.
Among those differences are elevated child care costs keeping parents on the sidelines. With prices often surpassing rent for many families even before the pandemic, care is "out of reach for low-wage workers," according to the Economic Policy Institute. A minimum wage worker would need to devote over 58% of their salary to pay for infant care in Texas, and 45% for care of a 4-year-old.
The Texas Workforce Commission has approved $500 million to support a new Service Industry Recovery program that provides free child care for one year for certain workers in food service, entertainment and retail. That is in addition to TWC's regular low-income child care subsidy program. Downs said Workforce Solutions has been working to spread the word in the hopes that more people can take advantage of the assistance.
For service industry employers, hiring and keeping staff is just one of several challenges they may need to continue to juggle for the coming months.
"You have to be nimble in this business, whether it's the cost of food going up, the labor shortages — every week we have to bend, and as long as we don't break that's fine," Cartwright said.