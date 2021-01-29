Denton’s US Aviation Academy is launching a new Airframe and Powerplant training program this month.
The Part 147 A&P program offers students pursuing a career as an aviation maintenance technician hands-on experience with rebuilding and troubleshooting aircraft components in a Class Delta airport, along with theory and lecture classes.
USAA provides students all training materials for the 12-month program.
“I am excited to see US Aviation branch out into A&P training, the other half of the aviation labor shortage,” said Scott Sykes, US Aviation Group's vice president of business development. “US Aviation’s been solving the worldwide pilot shortage for 15 years, it’s time we started solving the A&P shortage, too.”