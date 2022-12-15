Marcus Beamon, a Sherman native who graduated from Ryan High School, is almost finished with a CNC Machinist certification through America’s Cutting Edge, a free training program administered through University of North Texas. He works at Mayday Manufacturing, a Denton company that primarily makes bushings for airplane landing gear. With his training through ACE, Beamon could eventually bring in a salary of up to $75,000.
The Ryan High School graduate took a shot at a few vocational programs. He enrolled in the automotive program at the Lincoln College of Technology in Grand Prairie. He spent eight months studying computer science at Remington College in Dallas-Fort Worth. But even with financial aid, Beamon couldn’t afford to complete the programs and provide for his growing family. And when his car blew a gasket and left him without reliable transportation, he was in danger of being automatically dropped from the Lincoln Tech program.
Beamon was facing what more people his age face: surging costs for housing, health care and groceries. In addition to costly post-secondary school tuition.
“After six months at Lincoln Tech, even with financial aid, it was going to cost $500 a month,” Beamon said. “I couldn’t make that work. I thought I was going to be able to get through with the financial aid, but that was just too much.”
When he wasn’t trying to finish a program, Beamon was working. He installed closed-circuit camera systems for a chain of gas stations, then went to work painting homes for a remodeling company.
“When you do that kind of work, there’s way more that goes into it than you think,” Beamon said. “You have to get out and find clients, which isn’t something I really like to do.”
He worked his way up to managing the painting crews for the remodeling business, which meant constantly hunting for workers to join jobs. Beamon wanted something more consistent.
He was hired in April at Mayday Manufacturing, a Denton company that primarily manufactures aerospace parts. Most of its customers rely on Mayday to make bushings for airplane landing gear. It’s precise work that is done using robotic equipment, industrial turning lathes, epoxy coating and lots of human supervision.
Craig Barhorst, the operations manager for Mayday Manufacturing, said he saw that Beamon was hungry for work and challenges.
“I asked him to come in and talk to me about the machining program through UNT,” he said. “He didn’t even let me finish before he said he would do it.”
Today, Beamon is finished with the University of North Texas’ vocational program, with no tuition out of his pocket.
While trade programs aren’t as costly as an undergraduate degree, they still have tuition. For instance, North Central Texas College has two machining programs available. For Denton residents, a 15-hour Basic Level 1 Machining Technology Certificate course costs $2,925, with possible additional costs for additional supplies. The same Denton resident could take the 36-hour Advanced Level 1 Machining Technology certificate for $7,020. Both certificates cost tens of thousands less than a four-year degree.
Beamon said he couldn’t refuse an offer that allowed him machine training at no cost.
Hector Siller-Carrillo, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park, said America’s Cutting Edge is a federally funded program to fast-track entry-level, skilled trade workers.
It offers a six-hour online course and a 32-hour in-person course. Siller-Carrillo said UNT was a good candidate to offer the program because it has the equipment needed at Discovery Park, which is home to the university’s College of Engineering.
Siller-Carrillo came to the United States from Mexico to train machinists and followed that path to Discovery Park.
“We started building the shop that we have,” Siller-Carrillo said. “I started building that, because six years ago we had just one or two machines there. And we have three or four machines, brand new.”
Siller-Carrillo said the program is a good opportunity for workers looking to launch a career in a trade without having to pay any tuition or apply for financial aid.
“The program is free, and you don’t have to have any prior training in these technologies to be part of it,” he said. “It’s open to the public. We’re partnering up with Mayday, so that we can bring participants from Mayday, but the rationale of the program is to be open to everyone. High schoolers, university students and the public.”
Learning lab
Participants learning to use machine tools during the America's Cutting Edge (ACE) Machine Tool Workforce Development Program bootcamp at Discovery Park on the UNT campus.
Participants jump into re-training boot camp for high-tech jobs
Learning lab
Participants learning to use machine tools during the America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) Machine Tool Workforce Development Program bootcamp at Discovery Park on the UNT campus.
UNT photo/Leo Gonzalez
Leading the way on trade opportunities
Participants learning to use machine tools during the America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) Machine Tool Workforce Development Program bootcamp.
UNT photo/Leo Gonzalez
In the details
Each student works to create a mechanism that works pneumatically and mechanically, with 3D printed parts and machine-cut parts.
UNT photo/Leo Gonzalez
Five weeks to certification
The boot camp offers virtual and in-person training to get s certificate to work as a computer numerical control machine.
UNT photo/Leo Gonzalez
Accomplished and ready
This trainee holds a mechanism boot campers learn to make.
UNT photo/Leo Gonzalez
Computing the future
The machinist job pictured uses a computer program that operates robotic equipment to make precision parts needed in an array of manufacturing.
UNT photo/Leo Gonzalez
Modern-day manufacturing
When the average person thinks of manufacturing, they might imagine a sprawling warehouse with wide-open loading dock doors, hot temperatures and a din of heavy machinery slamming and steaming.
Not Mayday Manufacturing. The company fills orders for aerospace parts in a brightly lit space, where the parts are created in stages by workers staffing machines organized into cells, clusters of numbered stations where computers operate machines that turn metals, pierce them and carve grooves into them, and chunks of waste metal fall into large containers cooled with fluid.
In some cells, you can see large robotic arms poised to apply themselves to the material at the direction of a machinist who taps commands into a keypad.
“It’s not a bad manufacturing gig,” Barhorst said. “How many people can say they work in a factory that’s always 72 degrees?”
Mayday starts entry-level workers at $15 an hour, with more money and leadership to come with experience and education. You don’t have to have a machining certification to get a job at the local manufacturing site.
“What you have to have is the willingness to learn,” Barhorst said. “Come to work every day, be willing to learn, and we have a program that you can take part in.
“We have some entry-level jobs that, if you show an affinity and like to work with your hands, we’ll start you on some entry-level jobs. It’s not big money. It’s like $15, $16 an hour, but if you show promise in those areas, then we will grow you. So we now have our mind made up that we’re going to grow and create our own machinists.”
The company will still advertise jobs for trained machinists and make hires from them.
“But we’ve really changed the paradigm,” Barhorst said. “We’re growing our own. We can’t find enough [computer numerical control] machinists right now.”
With hustle and overtime, Barhorst said, a machinist at Mayday might take home up to $75,000. That’s not a typical salary, he said, but it’s possible.
Barhorst said Mayday Manufacturing has relationships with technical programs at North Central Texas College, Lincoln Tech and the America’s Cutting Edge program at UNT. The company also keeps in touch with high school vocational programs, though Barhorst said DFW high schools tend to focus on welding.
In the last year, Barhorst said, Mayday Manufacturing has hired 80 to 90 people across the company, which includes workers who take orders and specs from customers and those in the manufacturing plant. The company is looking for between 15 and 30 more employees.
“We’re growing as fast as we can hire and train,” he said.
Dan Rosenfield, director of strategic partnerships for the Denton Economic Development Partnership, said DFW employs thousands in manufacturing positions.
“According to Lightcast, a labor market analytics software we use, there are 17,905 manufacturing jobs in Denton County,” Rosenfield said.
The U.S. Department of Labor catalogs occupational data, and reports that there are 234 manufacturing or manufacturing-adjacent jobs in the country. Some of those jobs are in decline, while others — such as CNC machining — are growing much faster. Economic Development works with local employers to help fill gaps in the workforce, Rosenfield said.
“The Denton business community builds partnerships with NCTC, TWU, UNT and local social service organizations to train and source talent in our city,” he said. “These collaborations address critical workforce gaps in our community to identify, train and retain local talent.”
A way forward for workers
Beamon is the 3,000th person to register for the UNT America’s Cutting Edge vocational program. He said he appreciated the program because, while he can read about a task and learn how to do it, learning by watching and having a hands-on experience made the program approachable to him. And now that he’s machining, he said he’s enjoying the work.
“I just like it,” he said. “There’s just something about it. I guess it’s a little OCD, because I just said that about having a part that needs to be cleaned. And when you clean it, it just gives you a good feeling. There’s something satisfying about that.”
Beamon said there’s also a spark of pride in leaving a shift knowing that he had a hand in making a product that could end up on a commercial airplane that takes off from Love Field or DFW International Airport. Or it could end up on a cargo airplane ferrying products to Amazon fulfillment centers.
“It’s a good feeling,” Beamon said. “Sometimes, I do think about that and then be like, ‘I wish I would know exactly where this part’s going and what plane it’s going on.”