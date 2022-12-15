Widgets, to keep you in the friendly skies
Marcus Beamon holds a mechanism that students in the ACE machinist program create. It includes a pneumatic tube, a moving part, a metal component and a 3D printed portion.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Marcus Beamon wasn’t afraid of hard work.

The Ryan High School graduate took a shot at a few vocational programs. He enrolled in the automotive program at the Lincoln College of Technology in Grand Prairie. He spent eight months studying computer science at Remington College in Dallas-Fort Worth. But even with financial aid, Beamon couldn’t afford to complete the programs and provide for his growing family. And when his car blew a gasket and left him without reliable transportation, he was in danger of being automatically dropped from the Lincoln Tech program.

Career man
Marcus Beamon, a Sherman native who graduated from Ryan High School, is almost finished with a CNC Machinist certification through America’s Cutting Edge, a free training program administered through University of North Texas. He works at Mayday Manufacturing, a Denton company that primarily makes bushings for airplane landing gear. With his training through ACE, Beamon could eventually bring in a salary of up to $75,000.
Staff Photographer

Participants learn to use machine tools during the America’s Cutting Edge Machine Tool Workforce Development Program bootcamp at Discovery Park on the UNT campus. 

Participants jump into re-training boot camp for high-tech jobs

