Three companies have filed liens this year to recover unpaid supplier fees related to Park Place Denton, a student housing project that has drawn controversy since it was introduced in 2016.

A&D Supply, Best Block and BESCO of Fort Worth have filed liens with the Denton County Clerk's Office to recover a combined $125,564 in payments for supplies provided in the last eight months for the development, located near the University of North Texas at 1519 Scripture St. Known as mechanic’s liens, the claims are a remedy for contractors who have not been compensated for labor or materials they provided on a project. The largest liens were filed by A&D, with a June 8 affidavit listing more than $32,000 in general building materials had gone unpaid and a separate July 14 claim totaling more than $52,600.

