The United Way of Denton County recently added five new community volunteers to its Board of Directors: Joyce Brown, April Cain, Curtis Cornelious, Dr. Marilyn Jackson and Joe Perez.
Joyce Brown, of Flower Mound, is a retired supplier quality engineering manager with 30 years of experience.
Lantana resident April Cain is the owner of Merki & Associates and has over 20 years of experience in public accounting.
Little Elm Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Curtis Cornelious is a senior operations engineer at Raytheon Technologies.
Prosper resident Dr. Marilyn Jackson is the director of pharmacy services at Medical City Denton.
Joe Perez of Lewisville is currently director of community relations for The Colony and has more than 10 years of experience in local government.
The executive board’s Micah Tannery-Pazoureck and Laura Behrens are entering their second year as board chair and chair elect, respectively.
Highland Village Fire Chief Mike Thompson will take over as campaign fundraising chair, with Ann Pomykal stepping in as campaign chair-elect. Josh Ashford will continue his role as secretary.
Also returning to the executive board are past chair Brandon McCleskey, Treasurer Dr. Mary Curtis, Marketing Chair Pat Sherman, Community Investment Chair Sharon Garrett, Partnership Development Chair Ellen M. Painter and Counsel Gregory J. Sawko.