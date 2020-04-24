Texas Workforce Commission spokesman Cisco Gamez said in a media briefing Friday that some Texans are expected to return to work in the coming days.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott loosened some restrictions in a statewide stay-at-home order Friday, allowing non-essential businesses to open again, but in "to-go" mode.
Those workers who previously filed for unemployment benefits need not do anything with their claim once they have been at work for a week, Gamez said.
"To stop your claim, there is nothing to do, just stop requesting payment," Gamez said.
Unemployment benefits are not paid automatically, but upon request by the beneficiary every two weeks.
If you recently lost your job, even if you were self-employed, you can find more information about unemployment benefits on the commission's website. To get information or file a claim, go online any time seven days a week at twc.state.tx.us. If you do not have access to a computer and need assistance filing or have another issue that requires an agent, call 800-939-6631 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. To complete other automated tasks, such as resetting a PIN, or to make your bi-weekly request for benefits payment, call 800-558-8321 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.