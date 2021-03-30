Up to $250,000 for Texas women veterans who are starting or have existing businesses is up for grabs as part of Texas Woman’s University’s inaugural Veteran Woman Entrepreneur Grant program, the university announced last week.
The program, launched by TWU’s Center for Women Entrepreneurs, offers grants in increments of $1,000 to $10,000 to qualifying women veterans and will be open to women entrepreneurs across Texas. The grant program is the center’s first aimed specifically at helping veterans, according to the announcement.
Funding can be used to purchase equipment, acquire new inventory and install fixtures, as well as for property improvements, marketing and more. Awardees must meet with the center’s small business adviser and complete a virtual training series hosted by the CWE.
Applications will be accepted online between April 14 and May 14, and winners will be announced on June 12, Women Veterans Day.