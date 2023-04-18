While funding is a recurring issue for women entrepreneurs, it is a particularly vexing one for veteran women entrepreneurs. The problem: Women veteran entrepreneurs typically bring in lower receipts than their counterparts in other women-owned businesses.

A 2020 national survey of military-affiliated entrepreneurs focusing on female veterans found that 91% of the women needed capital to start a business. When female veterans pursued financing, 48% were turned down for small-business funding. Of those that were turned down, 64% did not reapply, and 23% reapplied and were rejected again. Thirteen percent reapplied and ultimately received funding.

