Biridiana Ordoñez hadn’t planned on having a soft opening for M&B Tiny Shop, which specializes in artisan-made apparel from Mexico and Guatemala. But positive feedback changed her mind.
Ordoñez posted on social media about the upcoming store opening, and the response from locals made her decide to have a two-day soft opening this past weekend in the space behind Ambro’s Tacos y Más on McKinney Street.
“It’s been amazing,” Ordoñez said Sunday evening. “I have felt the support, the love from the community. Everybody’s coming in just to check it out. They say it looks so beautiful in here.”
Biridiana, who is Mexican American, and her husband, Manny, who is Guatemalan American, wanted to bring both cultures together in their shop.
The store is filled with various handmade items for men, women and children. The store’s offerings include hats, market bags, T-shirts, dresses, shoes, aprons, blankets, jewelry and home decor.
The clothing styles from both cultures are different.
“In Mexico, there’s a lot of embroideries done,” Biridiana Ordoñez said. “While in Guatemala, you’ll see more of an upskilled finer look because they weave everything.”
Ordoñez said she remembers the first thing her husband gave her when they first started dating was a Guatemalan handmade bag. Similar handmade bags are sold at the store, and the design has a meaning.
“Each piece represents different Mayan areas in Guatemala. ... I’m still learning where exactly where everything comes from,” Ordoñez said.
Ordoñez said her mom makes some of the children’s clothes, and she grew up learning how to knit, crochet and embroider. Local artists also help make the store’s products.
While the store does have traditional cultural apparel, it also sells modern items. Those include handmade Selena-inspired jackets and T-shirts in the style of Bad Bunny.
“We’re bringing in traditional and blending it in with what’s in style ... embracing our culture in all aspects,” Ordoñez said.
Hand-painted hats and market bags are the most popular item they sell. Biridiana and Manny started making the handmade market bags about six years ago, and the support they got inspired them to open their first store in Sanger two years ago.
Biridiana Ordoñez said it was the first Latino store of its kind in Sanger. She said she wanted to open the store in Denton, but there wasn’t a space for a lease. The store location did bring in more cultural awareness to the town, “because what you see in Sanger is completely different,” Ordoñez said.
Music is a significant influence in the store.
“You’ll hear mariachi, you’ll hear Mexican, you’ll hear marimba, which is what’s played in Guatemala,” Ordoñez said. “You’re gonna hear straight-up Mexican music.”
The store helps support GOAL — Guys and Girls Operating As Leaders, the Denton-based program that helps English as a second language students with language learning barriers and at-risk students.
Biridiana Ordoñez, who has taught in Denton ISD, said she hasn’t gone back to teaching due to focusing on her family and business. She said she knows how important support is for the program, with proceeds from GOAL merchandise going toward the nonprofit.
Ordoñez said the store name is named after her and her husband. She said she gets asked why the store is also called a “tiny shop.”
“I’m tiny,” Ordoñez said. “So, we like everything tiny. We have a little tiny car. So, when they come in here, just look for the tiny girl.”
Biridiana and Manny are involved in the Denton community and know how strong the Latino community is. Biridiana Ordoñez said the Denton location has a place in their heart since she went to Texas Woman’s University and her husband was born and raised in Denton.
The store’s grand opening will be on July 30 at 208 E. McKinney St., Suite 150.
“The Latino community is strong in Denton,” Ordoñez said. “And so, the whole purpose of our store is to bring a little bit of our culture to the Denton area.”