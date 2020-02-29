Part retail plant store, part studio and events venue, True Leaf Studio is aiming to be the next place in Denton where you can book a corporate event or bachelorette party.
University of North Texas grad and mom of two Taylor Bales was looking for a new venture after realizing selling produce at the community market with two young sons was a little too much.
She wanted to create a new kind of events space with interactive elements, somewhere people can get married and their guests can create terrariums if they don’t want to dance.
“I would love if it blows up and we can get enough traffic here to do pop-up farmers markets and have a regular rotation of artists that show their work here,” Bales said. “I want to just say yes to everything and see what sticks, because we’re excited about it.”
The project has come together with her husband, Michael Bales, a tattoo artist and painter. He tattoos in Lewisville, and the two wanted to create something in the heart of Denton.
When visitors walk in, there are hundreds of plants available to buy and a terrarium bar, where containers start at $20 based on size and the number of plants and extras, like small skulls and crystals.
“You sort of work your way down the terrarium bar like you’re at Luby’s and you get different kinds of soils, different kinds of toppings, different kinds of rocks and funky things you can put in to create a little ’scape, then you go into the other room and you can build it and BYOB,” Bales said.
There are also small take-home kits starting at $10, and plenty already built by Bales herself.
“I keep making them and not wanting to sell them, so that’s a problem,” she said, laughing.
At the shop, there’s an archway to the second portion of the building, a large open space for gallery showings, events and workshops — or to assemble your terrarium. There’s seating for 20, though more can be added for different events.
Located at 301 S. Locust St., the shop is opening with retail hours for the first time Tuesday, March 3. The retail shop and terrarium bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, as well during public events like build-your-own terrarium nights and watercolor classes.