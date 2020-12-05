While Denton’s take on a European tradition had to be scaled down this year, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Krampus from paying a visit downtown at the weekend’s “Judgment in Beer Alley” event supporting charities and local businesses.
The event was hosted Friday and Saturday night at The Bearded Monk’s drive-thru beer alley. Participants, all in their vehicles, picked up online orders from The Bearded Monk and neighboring Denton County Brewing Company. Those who dropped off charity donations, either food for Lovepacs Denton or clothing for Friends With Benefits Denton, made the nice list — and got some Krampus swag for their generosity.
Local businesses like The Bearded Monk have been impacted greatly by the ongoing pandemic, and their road recently got even bumpier with additional state restrictions on bars and restaurants. Owner Ben Esely said the two-day event involved many of those businesses, helping them out in addition to the charities.
“Krampus will really be judging the kids, because More Fun Toys donated a crate of toys,” Esely said. “As you pull around the corner, Krampus is sitting on his throne — it’s kind of a frightening visage.”
“Nice list” handouts also included prizes for the grown-ups — products from Armadillo Ale Works in Denton and Four Corners Brewing Co. in Dallas.
Doc Krampus himself, local historian Shaun Treat, first got involved with Krampusnacht — the name given to the Dec. 5 celebration traditionally celebrated in parts of Europe — in 2017, when he showed up at The Bearded Monk with costume in tow, planning to bring the legend back to Denton after a years-long hiatus.
In 2018, Treat organized a “Krampus run” through the back-alley streets of the square, which gained even more attention the year after. This year, however, the pandemic axed plans of another Doc Krampus event until Treat approached Esely with the idea for a socially distanced event in the bar’s drive-thru alley.
“It was canceled in my mind once we hit October and November and saw the numbers,” Treat said. “I saw Ben created a post on Facebook about how much small businesses were struggling and, as cautious as I am, I approached him and said, ‘Here’s what I’m willing to do.’”
While this year’s Krampus visit didn’t quite match the scale of previous ones, it captured the essence of Denton that Treat noticed years ago all the same.
“It just struck me as this quirky Denton thing,” Treat said. “For me, it’s a monster Mardi Gras. It’s just weird wackiness.”