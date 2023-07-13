Jeff Woo file photo
Buy Now

Bartender Bryan Schulze poses outside of The Bearded Monk in 2021.

 DRC file photo Bartender Bryan Schulze poses outside The Bearded Monk in 2021.

Are you excited about the release of Barbie next week and wanting to celebrate with others in Denton?

Dress up in your Barbie-inspired outfits and head out to the Bearded Monk, where the bar will have a “Barbie Brawl Crawl” during which locals will go to different bars with themed drinks, trivia and a Barbie box photo-op.

