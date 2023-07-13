Are you excited about the release of Barbie next week and wanting to celebrate with others in Denton?
Dress up in your Barbie-inspired outfits and head out to the Bearded Monk, where the bar will have a “Barbie Brawl Crawl” during which locals will go to different bars with themed drinks, trivia and a Barbie box photo-op.
Locals can also support disabled artists during Yellow Dog Bar and Art’s “Interactive Art Pop-Up,” which will showcase disabled artists’ work on illustration, prints, photography and canvas.
Here’s what locals can expect to do this weeken0d in Denton.
Friday
Food N’ Fun Friday
Where: North Lakes Recreation Center & Park, 2001 W. Windsor Drive
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Tickets: $20 for unlimited golf balls
It’s the second Friday of the month, meaning it’s time to head out to the North Lakes Driving Range for all-you-can-hit golf balls.
Swing Sketch Night at the Yellow Dog
Where: Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar and Gallery, 219 E. Hickory St.
When: 9 p.m.
Yellow Dog and the Denton Swing Dance Organization team up to bring Denton a night of electric swing.
Those who just happen to be clueless on the dance floor, don’t worry, this is the place for you; experienced swing dancers will be there to show some moves and even pose for a sketch!
Saturday
Interactive Art Pop-Up at Yellow Dog
Where: Bramblitt’s Yellow Dog Art Bar and Gallery, 219 E. Hickory St.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Yellow Dog will feature five local disabled artists focusing on illustration, prints, photography, and canvas. Featured artists are: Tyler Catastrophe, Trista Morris, Juli Butler, Joe Rivas and Zola. The event kicks off with the Denton Art and Performance Collab fiber arts workshop.
After the workshop, Yellow Dog’s owner John Bramblitt, alongside DAPC team member and local musician Bret Crow, will have a “Rhythmic Painting” session.
Additionally, the DAPC will raise money for the local nonprofit The Art Room of Denton, which provides art supplies, studio instruction and open studio time to adults with mental health difficulties in Denton.
‘Barbie’ Bar Crawl
Where: The Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
With the Barbie movie coming out next week, this local bar will have a Barbie-inspired bar crawl with themed drinks, trivia and a Barbie box photo-op.
Locals will start at The Bearded Monk for activities, then head out to Miss Angelines, Yellow Dog Art Bar and Harvest House.
Don’t forget to dress up in your Barbie attire!
Donut Dayz: Saturday Family Program
Where: Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Eat doughnuts while enjoying crafts for all ages. Children will tie ribbon and fabric around wooden rings and dowels to create their own wands.
Author Visit Kimberly McMillan
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books and Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: noon to 3 p.m.
Author Kimberly McMillan will be at the downtown Denton bookstore to sign copies of her book, Never Enough Time.
Sensory Hour at Water Works Park
Where: Water Works Park, 2400 Long Road
When: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The aquatics center will offer sensory-sensitive swim time for members and guests. Staff will use radios for communication and limit whistle use.
The Gracious Mind Annual Rainbow Market
Where: Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Dan’s Silverleaf invites allies and art lovers to explore the local LGBTQ+ art scene. Shoppers will find an assortment of vendors selling jewelry, clothing and more.
Sunday
Art and Adoption Event at Painting with a Twist
Where: Painting with a Twist, 208 W. Oak St.
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Tickets: $37-$60 per person
Denton Animal Shelter and Cats and Coffee will collaborate with Painting with a Twist in Denton for a painting class attached to a cat adoption event.
Beer Pong Tournament
Where: Denton County Brewing Company, 200 E. McKinney St.
When: 2 p.m.
Show off your beer pong skills during the Denton County Brewing Company’s tournament. Practice rounds begin at 2 p.m., followed by the tournament at 3 p.m.
