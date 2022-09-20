Almost every sale of real estate in Texas involves a title insurance policy, often referred to as simply a title policy.

A title policy provides insurance to an insured, typically the buyer and any lender involved in the sale, in the event there is a defect or encumbrance in the ownership rights that the seller thought they could sell. A title commitment is essentially an offer from the title insurance company before the real estate sale has closed disclosing what the title insurance policy they are offering to issue will cover and what risks it will not.

SAMUEL B. BURKE, a shareholder in the law firm of Alagood Cartwright Burke PC, is certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in civil trial law. He can be reached at sburke@dentonlaw.com or www.dentonlaw.com.

