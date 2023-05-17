When former Patriot Sandwich Co. employee Donnell Aldrich shared his experience working at the shop, which he said included the theft of child support wage deductions and employee tips, many online were quick to believe the allegations. Others, however, were skeptical it was another ploy to cash in on the controversy surrounding Patriot, since Aldrich and fellow former employee Jacob Witherspoon had launched a fundraiser asking for financial support.

“If this isn’t a scam, sorry, but why the hell would you work for that company in the first place?” one Reddit user commented. “Call a lawyer instead of grifting for money on Reddit.”

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags