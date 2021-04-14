When customers walk into Denton Plant Factory, a bright mosaic of color greets them. Large Gerbera daisy baskets, salvia and dianthus populate the front section of the nursery for now, but the species are rotated regularly, making room for new life as more plants come in.
As guests make their way to the back of the space, they exit through a garage door to an oasis of shrubbery, fruit trees and other plants stretching across an ever-expanding green space on the 4.2-acre property.
The inventory customers see today is just a start, if you ask Simon Fuhrmann and Hunter Zmolik, co-owners of Denton Plant Factory, located at 1421 Loop 288. Indoor plants as well as soil, mulch and other gardening supplies occupy the 7,700 square feet of enclosed space in the property's two warehouses, while much of the nursery's trees, shrubs and perennials bloom in DPF's vast outdoor space.
With almost 1,000 plant species in stock, just under 25% of the space has been filled, Zmolik said.
"I think in our vision, we saw a space this big [as being] kind of what Denton needed on this side of town," Zmolik said.
Having formerly worked with the Lewisville Aquatic Ecosystem Research Facility to restore native plant populations and briefly in landscaping, Zmolik has a long relationship with all things green. He studied, among other things, biology at the University of North Texas, though he ultimately left before graduating from the university.
Zmolik and Fuhrmann, who both grew up in the Denton area, met while working at a local nursery together in 2019, Fuhrmann being a longtime outdoorsman with a background in landscaping. The pair discovered they both had an entrepreneurial mindset, and the concept for Denton Plant Factory was born.
"I've always wanted to start a nursery, and then Simon came along, and it was kind of the perfect yin to my yang," Zmolik said. "I'm good with the plants — the financial parts, you know it takes me a long time to learn that, so having him here has worked out perfectly, and we make a great team."
The two originally planned on waiting a few years to take the plunge and start their own business, but when the former Zimmerer Kubota & Equipment space became available, the timing seemed right.
"There was a huge demand last year — with 2020, everyone's staying at home and working in their gardens, the demand for plants went up, so we decided to kind of ride that wave," Zmolik said. "And in the midst of doing all that, the snowstorm happened, which killed off a lot of people's plants, creating an even higher demand."
Though that demand is good for business, it has created some problems getting inventory, meaning DPF cannot yet provide bulk supplies to landscapers without hurting their retail stock, but they hope to eventually.
In the meantime, they have plenty to keep them busy. Since the two are managing the store with the help of just one other team member, Fuhrmann and Zmolik say it has made for some long days, but that they want to find the right fit before they expand their staff. Experience with plants is important because the pair say they want to provide a customer experience different from what's offered at big-box stores.
"I think when you get to the big-box store, what really happens is the training with the employees isn't there," Fuhrmann said. "[We're about] the education and the quality material and being able to get the price there so you're not feeling like you have to buy from a box store if you're on a budget."
Staff are not just out to make a sale, Zmolik said — they want to ensure what a customer plans to take home will actually be a good fit. They typically ask how much space a grower has and what area of a home the plant will be placed, asking for a picture when possible. Customers are encouraged to call the nursery if they have any questions after taking their greenery home so staff can diagnose any problems before they become too severe.
Fuhrmann and Zmolik say they want to help plant enthusiasts and novices alike become more educated. They hope to eventually host educational sessions where staff and specialists can talk about topics such as native species and pollinator promoters, xeriscaping and more. Promoting biodiversity by bringing more native plants to the area is also central to DPF's mission, and educational classes could help promote awareness about why it is important and how to promote it through healthy gardening habits.
And despite the continued effort it may take to get the shop where they want it — both in terms of inventory and services — the duo say they aren't slowing down anytime soon.
"It's been a lot of hours here and a lot of hard work, but very much worth it," Zmolik said. "It's a labor of love."